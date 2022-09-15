"9 years down, forever to go!!" - Savannah James pens intimate anniversary wish for LeBron James, Lakers star reciprocates with a flirtatious post

LeBron James and his wife Savannah have been together for a long time. The two started dating in high school and have been a couple since. They recently celebrated their ninth anniversary and had an interesting Instagram post about the occasion.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward took to Instagram to share his excitement about another year with his wonderful wife. James posted a photo of himself with Savannah, calling her sexy.

LeBron James posts an Instagram story about his anniversary (Image via kingjames / Instagram)

LeBron James posted two stickers on his story. One says "Happy Anniversary," and the other says "Queen," which refers to his wife. However, the most exciting part of the post is the message in the bottom right corner of the picture.

The four-time NBA champion posted a special message for his wife, calling her sexy. The Lakers forward also posted a couple of emojis.

Anniversary No. 9 for LeBron James and Savannah

LeBron James met Savannah Brinson when he was 17 and attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The two met through a mutual friend, and LeBron invited her to his basketball game.

Savannah did not know how good James was back then. He was one of the top prospects in the country and was in the spotlight long before the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him.

James' high-school sweetheart has supported him through many ups and downs. In 2018, the four-time MVP told The Hollywood Reporter that the reporters wouldn't be talking to him if it wasn't for her.

LeBron's wife also celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post. She posted a picture of the two with the following caption:

"9 years down(21), forever to go!! Cheers to us my love!!🥂Happy Anniversary!!💕#JamesGang"

With more than 1.9 million followers, Savannah James is one of the most popular influencers on Instagram. In just a couple of hours, her anniversary post has been liked by almost 200,000 users, and she's received thousands of comments.

The James family

LeBron James and Savannah tied the knot on September 14, 2013. Back then, the superstar was with the Miami Heat and was coming off back-to-back championships.

They married at the Capella Chapel Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego. Several prominent celebrities, including Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Jay-Z, attended their wedding.

They have three children together: Bronny, Bryce Maximus and Zhuri. Like their father, Bronny and Bryce are basketball players. They hope to make it to the NBA one day.

Bronny James will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. While he is not a top prospect, there is a chance that he will make it to the league and team up with his father for at least a year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far