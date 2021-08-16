A closer look at Jalen Suggs' stats for Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and what they can hold for his future

Jalen Suggs was inspirational for the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League as he wasted no time in displaying his scoring ability. Unfortunately, the rookie guard will miss the remainder of the summer league due to a left thumb sprain.

Although the severity of his injury is not enough to cause panic, the Orlando Magic are not taking any chances. Jalen Suggs was pulled out of the game against the Boston Celtics after eleven minutes of play. The rookie has already shown what he's made of in their two earlier games, and the Magic's front office seems satisfied.

With the No. 5 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft the Orlando Magic have selected...



Jalen Suggs! pic.twitter.com/5sNrHVFbXD — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 30, 2021

The Orlando Magic selected Jalen Suggs in the 2021 NBA Draft as the fifth overall pick despite the plethora of talent they have in that position. His stat line coming into the draft was too impressive for the Magic to pass up on.

Jalen Suggs is likely to get a decent number of minutes in the NBA

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

Jalen Suggs made his unofficial NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in a game against the Golden State Warriors in the summer league. The rookie delivered the goods right off the bat, leading the Magic to their first summer league victory.

It was an all-around sublime display from Jalen Suggs, who sent the game to overtime with a clutch block. He finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.

Jalen Suggs' NBA Summer League debut was LIT 🔥



24 points

9 rebounds

3 3's

3 blocks



And a HUGE defensive play to send the game to OT 😤https://t.co/94qwvDh2xe — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) August 10, 2021

Jalen Suggs missed the mark in his second game as the Orlando Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even so, he was their best player on the court, leading the team in points (16), rebounds (8), and assists (5).

Suggs could arguably be the most complete player from this draft class. The Gonzaga product leads the Orlando Magic summer league team in every aspect of the game, averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in two-and-a-half games. Although he will miss their fourth game, it is unlikely that anyone will top his averages.

With Jalen Suggs' display in the Las Vegas Summer League, he has a bright future with the Orlando Magic. Although they are stacked on the backcourt with players like Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony, the rookie will get decent minutes in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs is an incredibly versatile player, which will bode well for him as he will have to compete for playtime. He is a guard that can defend, rebound, orchestrate play, and is aggressive on offense.

Nonetheless, the rookie has to improve his efficiency if he hopes to be an integral part of the Orlando Magic's young team. Suggs shot 41.5% from the field in the summer league, which is not a good mark.

It is evident that the rookie has good form and understands the fundamentals of the game. However, he needs to drastically improve his shooting to thrive in the NBA.

