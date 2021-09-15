A closer look at John Wall's contract situation: Can the Washington Wizards sign him?

Things have been quiet in the 2021 NBA offseason as teams are all but done acquiring players, but a potential John Wall trade from the Houston Rockets is on the horizon.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, John Wall and the Rockets have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Both parties will be working together on finding a new team for the veteran guard.

Details: Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.Details: theathletic.com/news/rockets-j… Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.



The Rockets are looking to explore a trade option for now as there has been no chatter regarding a buyout. For now, John Wall will report to the Rockets' training camp to stay fit and game-ready pending when a trade can be completed.

John Wall's current $91.7 million contract for the next two seasons will make things difficult. Considering the timing of this decision, most teams have already splurged sizeable amounts on players they believe will impact their teams' chances of success. Changing things or accommodating a salary of this amount will undoubtedly be a significant burden for teams moving forward.

With the Rockets deciding to move forward with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as their starting backcourt duo, John Wall will have no option but to seek a team where he can get a starting role. The big question remains: which team will be looking to acquire the five-time All-Star before the start of the 2021-22 season?

Washington Wizards unlikely to trade for John Wall

John Wall played for the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020

The Washington Wizards traded their superstar point guard Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers after one season. While John Wall's return might be a welcome development, it is unlikely because of the way he felt after he was traded and the moves the Wizards have already made.

Spencer Dinwiddie was acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets to partner with Bradley Beal on the backcourt. Although he is still in recovery from a torn ACL and might not be as explosive, he is still an elite talent.

Added to that, the Washington Wizards are hard-capped this season, which means that they cannot exceed $143,002,000 in salaries at any point this season. As things stand, their active roster cap stands at $135,514,836. To accommodate John Wall's $44,310,840 salary for the 2021-22 NBA season, the Wizards will have to move significant pieces that might be a chore at the moment because teams are already content with the talents they have thus far and are looking forward to the start of the new season.

Although John Wall's skills will be a boost to the already solid backcourt, it is unlikely that the 31-year-old will reunite with the franchise that selected him in the 2010 NBA draft.

