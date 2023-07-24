“A fine mixture of tradition”: Nikola Jokic is left out as Serbia announce FIBA World Cup 2023 squad

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is one of the many international stars in the NBA. However, he will not be competing for his home country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

On Monday morning, Serbia announced their extended roster for the World Cup. It features multiple NBA players, but Nikola Jokic will not be suiting up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Jokic out of action, some of the players leading the charge for Serbia are Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic. Other NBA players on the squad are Aleksej Pokesevski and recent Philadelphia 76ers signee Filip Petrusev.

Instead of competing in the World Cup, the two-time MVP will be resting after a long season. Coming off a finals win in 2023, the All-Star center will be eyeing another deep run with the Denver Nuggets in 2024.

Why isn't Nikola Jokic playing in the FIBA World Cup for Serbia?

According to reports, Nikola Jokic will not be playing in the World Cup for Serbia because of rest.

While it's a big blow to the national team, the two-time MVP is making the right decision. After playing from early October into mid-June, suiting up now could be risky. If he were to get injured now, it could completely derail the 2024 season for the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic might be making the decision to sit out the World Cup, but his co-star in Denver is not doing the same. Jamal Murray will be playing for his home country of Canada.

Part of why Murray might be playing is to get extra reps in leading up to 2024. After missing the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury, he is still trying to get his body to form. Playing in the World Cup might be beneficial for him as long as he doesn't overdue it.

Throughout his career, Jokic has been known as a workhorse. He has played in at least 70 games is every season except 2023. Because he is a constant fixture in the lineup, playing in the World Cup could potentially be too much for the superstar big man.

Even though he might have a desire to represent his home country, Jokic is making the best decision for his career long term by sitting out.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!