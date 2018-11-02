×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

A look at the Brooklyn Nets' brand new New York-themed aircraft from JetBlue

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
21   //    02 Nov 2018, 08:00 IST

The Brooklyn Nets in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Brooklyn Nets in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers

JetBlue -- which carries more than 40 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights -- today revealed its latest special livery dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets. “BK Blue” joins JetBlue’s legion of New York-themed aircraft. In addition, JetBlue announced that it has renewed its partnership for another five-year term Jas the Official Domestic Airline of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets.

“BK Blue” was designed by a team of Brooklynites and New Yorkers. The aircraft honors New York City’s largest borough with special touches unique to Brooklyn such as street art, architecture, and hip-hop. Additional highlights of the livery:

· Straying from the airline’s traditional blue paint scheme, this all black and white aircraft includes the Brooklyn Nets logo on the tail, the silhouette of the Brooklyn Bridge and Barclays Center on the fuselage, and the phrase “Spread Love” on the underbelly.

· The design includes the airline's co-branded trademark with New York State's iconic tourism campaign and logo, I LOVE NEW YORK, solidifying JetBlue’s status as the official hometown airline of New York.

· Aligned with JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity, “BK Blue” will “Spread Love” and award-winning service as it travels throughout JetBlue’s network in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

JetBlue has also brought one of its most popular products to the arena, which is also home to the NHL's New York Islanders. JetBlue is now sponsoring the arena’s wireless network, as renamed Fly-Fi, the same as JetBlue’s award-winning, free onboard Wi-Fi.

Said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning for JetBlue: “For JetBlue, continuing our partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center was a slam dunk." St. George continued: "Crossing the bridges into Brooklyn, you’ll find that the borough has a distinct personality and some of the most loyal customers and fans around. Our full court press approach makes our unique product offerings like Fly-Fi accessible to customers both in the air and at Barclays Center.”

The new Airbus A320 livery was revealed today at JetBlue’s hangar at New York’s JFK International Airport. To celebrate the tip-off of the 2018-19 NBA basketball season, the extended partnership and this new plane, the Brooklyn Nets also revealed their new Nike NBA City Edition uniform and merchandise line with a fashion show.

City Edition uniforms are designed by Nike to honor each NBA team’s hometown in a unique way, and this season, the Nets’ City Edition uniforms will honor The Notorious B.I.G., who grew up and made a name for himself in the borough’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. The black uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern inspired by the iconic rapper.

“JetBlue Airways was one of Barclays Center’s first partners when we opened our arena doors in 2012, and today marks a terrific expansion to our great partnership,” noted Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, which also owns Long Island, New York's Nassau Coliseum. “A fully branded aircraft that pays homage to Brooklyn and one of its most beloved icons is a fitting statement to make as we enter the next phase of our strategic alliance. JetBlue is committed to providing their customers with the same world-class experience we provide to our guests, and we are excited to work with New York’s hometown airline in new and innovative ways.”


Topics you might be interested in:
NBA New Jersey Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Jrue Holiday hits game-winner over Brooklyn Nets in...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Story of the consistently inconsistent Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Top 5: Michael Jordan's greatest games with the Wizards
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players Poised to Have a Breakout Season
RELATED STORY
Drazen Petrovic, the forgotten Sharpshooter
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Most Likely Jimmy Butler Trades
RELATED STORY
Frank Drucker & harness racing legend Jason Bartlett on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us