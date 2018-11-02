A look at the Brooklyn Nets' brand new New York-themed aircraft from JetBlue

The Brooklyn Nets in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers

JetBlue -- which carries more than 40 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights -- today revealed its latest special livery dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets. “BK Blue” joins JetBlue’s legion of New York-themed aircraft. In addition, JetBlue announced that it has renewed its partnership for another five-year term Jas the Official Domestic Airline of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets.

“BK Blue” was designed by a team of Brooklynites and New Yorkers. The aircraft honors New York City’s largest borough with special touches unique to Brooklyn such as street art, architecture, and hip-hop. Additional highlights of the livery:

· Straying from the airline’s traditional blue paint scheme, this all black and white aircraft includes the Brooklyn Nets logo on the tail, the silhouette of the Brooklyn Bridge and Barclays Center on the fuselage, and the phrase “Spread Love” on the underbelly.

· The design includes the airline's co-branded trademark with New York State's iconic tourism campaign and logo, I LOVE NEW YORK, solidifying JetBlue’s status as the official hometown airline of New York.

· Aligned with JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity, “BK Blue” will “Spread Love” and award-winning service as it travels throughout JetBlue’s network in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

JetBlue has also brought one of its most popular products to the arena, which is also home to the NHL's New York Islanders. JetBlue is now sponsoring the arena’s wireless network, as renamed Fly-Fi, the same as JetBlue’s award-winning, free onboard Wi-Fi.

Said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning for JetBlue: “For JetBlue, continuing our partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center was a slam dunk." St. George continued: "Crossing the bridges into Brooklyn, you’ll find that the borough has a distinct personality and some of the most loyal customers and fans around. Our full court press approach makes our unique product offerings like Fly-Fi accessible to customers both in the air and at Barclays Center.”

The new Airbus A320 livery was revealed today at JetBlue’s hangar at New York’s JFK International Airport. To celebrate the tip-off of the 2018-19 NBA basketball season, the extended partnership and this new plane, the Brooklyn Nets also revealed their new Nike NBA City Edition uniform and merchandise line with a fashion show.

City Edition uniforms are designed by Nike to honor each NBA team’s hometown in a unique way, and this season, the Nets’ City Edition uniforms will honor The Notorious B.I.G., who grew up and made a name for himself in the borough’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. The black uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern inspired by the iconic rapper.

“JetBlue Airways was one of Barclays Center’s first partners when we opened our arena doors in 2012, and today marks a terrific expansion to our great partnership,” noted Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, which also owns Long Island, New York's Nassau Coliseum. “A fully branded aircraft that pays homage to Brooklyn and one of its most beloved icons is a fitting statement to make as we enter the next phase of our strategic alliance. JetBlue is committed to providing their customers with the same world-class experience we provide to our guests, and we are excited to work with New York’s hometown airline in new and innovative ways.”