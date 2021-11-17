"A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true" - Giannis Antetokounmpo squashes rumors about his alleged beef with 'The Beard'

When Giannis Antetokounmpo, fresh off an NBA Finals MVP, was recently named GQ’s Athlete of the Year, his interview with the magazine gave insight to his relationship with one of the league's other superstars, James Harden. Mainly that Antetokounmpo appreciates, and doesn't hate, the Brooklyn Nets talent.

The Milwaukee Bucks power forward, who has twice been named MVP and last season led Milwaukee to its first title since 1971, showed off a room where he hangs signed jerseys from around the NBA. That collection includes a Harden jersey. Antetokounmpo tells interviewer Zach Baron,

“A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true,”

Baron also adds in,

He said, because if it were, why would his jersey be here?

Chris Gayomali @chrisgayomali He's got a framed Blake Griffin Pistons jersey. He's got one from Kevin Durant, and one from Steph Curry.

NBA followers wondered if Antetokounmpo and Harden had gotten along. Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, believed he should have been the 2018-2019 MVP, despite Antetokounmpo's landslide victory. In the wake of the award's announcement, Harden went as far as to take subtle shots at Antetokounmpo, saying in an interview with ESPN,

“I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and dunk. That takes no skill at all. I have to actually learn how to play basketball.”

That shot started the idea that beef could have existed between the two, but Antetokounmpo may just have put an end to that notion with his quote to GQ.

Despite what Antetokounmpo says, could the Harden-Antetokounmpo beef still happen?

Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by James Harden, then playing with the Houston Rockets

Antetokounmpo seems to be friendly, good-natured and super humble, overcoming an impoverished upbringing as the son of immigrant parents in Greece. When he is off the court, his personality seems infectious, as if no one could dislike him.

On the other hand, when Antetokounmpo is on the court, that easygoing demeanor seems to shift. He becomes a dominating, passionate player who is not afraid of anything and will demolish foes at either rim.

The Harden vs. Antetokounmpo beef, even as Antetokounmpo seemingly denied it, could still exist because of their teams’ circumstances. The Bucks are the defending NBA champions, and Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to win the NBA title.

What can also fuel their rivalry is that Harden played through an injury last season to give the Nets a shot to beat the Bucks in the playoffs. The Nets lost in a fantastic Game 7 of an Eastern Conference semifinal to the Bucks.

Also, don't forget, Antetokounmpo threw a bullet of a pass right at Harden's head, which, yes, was unintentional, but still happened.

Leb 🦋 @PlayboiClaxton We are about to add another chapter to a very well documented beef between 2 superstars.



Giannis vs Harden round 2 gonna be a movie. We are about to add another chapter to a very well documented beef between 2 superstars. Giannis vs Harden round 2 gonna be a movie. https://t.co/DoqCF3Cwwl

If the Antetokounmpo and Harden beef were ever to escalate to anything more significant, their presence on two of this season's Eastern Conference favorites can defintely heat up the rivalry.

