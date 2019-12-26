A stint in volleyball helped me in my basketball game, says NBA Junior player Princepal Singh

Princepal Singh (Image courtesy: NBA India)

The top prospects from the NBA Academies, a network of elite basketball training centers around the world, are currently in Las Vegas to compete in exhibition games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase on 21-22 December. Princepal Singh is the only Indian, who has been selected to play in the showcase. The 18-year-old from Gurdaspur's Dera Baba Nanak village explained how his stint with volleyball helped him in his basketball game.

"It was quite difficult to start playing basketball. I came from a village, so I had trouble getting used to the scheme of the things when it came to practice sessions and such. I used to play volleyball before taking up basketball. I learned how to jump and reach for the ball in volleyball and that attribute helps me a lot in basketball," said Princepal.

The basketball player, who has been called up to train in NBA camps in Italy and Australia, expressed that he tries to keep up with the competition.

"The competition here is very high as compared to the basketball circuit in India. I try to keep up with all the players here and keep trying to better my game with each practice session. We haven't played a match yet, but I am trying to be the best I can be," said the teenager.

The Punjab athlete follows the NBA seasons and has a special affinity towards Anthony Davis.

"I watch NBA games whenever I get the time. My favourite player is Anthony Davis, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. I try to model my game according to Davis' game. My most favourite aspect of basketball is shooting," signed off Princepal.