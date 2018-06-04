A World Where Men Fly

A few reasons for which you should start watching NBA today.

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan, 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

This article is not for a basketball fan, no. It's for the people yet to experience the exhilarating beauty of a powerful yet elegant sport, that is Basketball. The joy of watching a 250-pound man flying through the air to slam the ball into a ring, fixed 10 feet above the ground.

That seems delirious when you read it out loud doesn't it? But that's a very common yet thrilling site in Basketball.

Now, basketball is Amazing to watch, whether we're talking about College Basketball, The European Leagues or the famed NBA. But for this article, I'm going to focus on the NBA as it's undoubtedly the best of the several Basketball leagues around the globe. Allow me to introduce you to the world, where men fly..

#1 LeBron James and Other "Meta-Humans"

LeBron James

If I had just 2 words to describe my favorite part about watching NBA, I'll readily say "King James". Yes, that's another name for the beast of human being that is LeBron James and the name fits him so perfectly. Often considered best in the world, the man from Ohio annihilates opposition defenses at will day in, day out. A behemoth weighing 250 pounds and standing 6 feet 8 inches tall, James is a mix of the agility of a Ferrari and the might of a Tank.

Don't believe me? Spare a few minutes of your time and watch the video below, trust me, you'll be singing praises for the King after this.

And good news!

James is not the only one as there are many great players across the NBA that are superhuman entertainers like Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden. The list goes on. If I were you, I'd be convinced already. I mean, who wouldn't want to watch these ballers glide across the court every night. If not for the sport itself, the sheer spectacles these beasts produce each night on the court should be reason enough to give NBA a try.