Aaleeyah Petty shares montage of pics with baby daddy Anfernee Simons on Portland star’s 25th

On the occasion Anfernee Simons' 25th birthday on Saturday, his baby mama Aaleeyah Petty wished him with a montage of their snaps together. Petty took to Instagram to share the collage on her story coupled with a sweet birthday message for the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

"Happy 25th birthday to my best friend, my love 4L, & the best dad ever 🤍," Petty captioned.

Aaleeyah Petty's IG birthday wish for Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons recently became a first-time father after he welcomed his son with Aaleeyah Petty on Feb. 11. Aaleeyah became a second-time mother after having previously welcomed her first son, Brenton, with New Orleans Pelicans forward, Brandon Ingram, in February 2019.

The model announced the birth of her second child with a post on Instagram, which was also the first time Petty shared photos of Simons' face on her account.

"Blessed x2," Petty captioned.

Anfernee Simons to OKC Thunder in potential trade deal

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered at least 49 losses in the past three seasons and have failed to make the playoffs since 2021 when they were eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

After the conclusion of his 2023-24 season where the Trail Blazers finished last in the Western Conference, Anferenee Simons said he's tired of losing and that he wants to win.

“We don't want to have another year like this. My sixth year is done now, going into year seven, I want to have the opportunity to win,” Simons said.

In a proposed trade deal outlined by Zach Buckley of the Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers could deal Simons to the OKC Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey and their No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 25-year-old Anfernee Simons is young enough to fit in the young core of the Thunder and can be an efficient outside shooter off the bench for the 2023-24 Western Conference's first-seed team. Simons averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 43.0%, including 38.5% from beyond the arc in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, trading Simons would allow the Trail Blazers to rebuild their team with the No. 12 selection in the 2024 Draft, while Josh Giddey assumes a ballhandling playmaker role paired with Scoot Henderson.