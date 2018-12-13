×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA: 3 active players who can surpass Oscar Robertson in the long run

rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    13 Dec 2018, 22:54 IST

Oscar Robertson was one of those legends who put up monster numbers on a regular level. As a point guard playing in a league focused around big men, he broke records left, right and centre.

He put up a triple double average in 1962, becoming the first player to do so. He nearly averaged a career stat of 25.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 9.7 assists per game.

Given their age, position, longevity and statistics, here's a list of three active players who can break Robertson's career record of 181 career triple doubles. This list is small and exclusive:

1) Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is the closest thing we have to Robertson's stats. The man averaged a triple-double stat line over the course of a season, broke the record for most triple-doubles in a season (42), won MVP and then turned around and did it again.

Westbrook has the drive to do stuff that's considered impossible. He has the only 50-point triple-double in a playoffs. He has also recorded the most 50-point triple-doubles in a season.

The man is 6'3 and grabs double digit rebounds regularly. There's no one that can do the sort of stuff he can do.

Armed with a shaky jumper and explosive athleticism, Westbrook is the ultimate team carrier. Teammates are an accessory to the Westbrookian philosophy, and his usage rate is an extreme number. The man has the ball in his hands more than Kobe Bryant.

It's an odd fact, but triple-doubles have been many things. Maybe they're irrelevant, excessively worshipped, stat-padding techniques. But whichever way people put it, everyone agrees they have never been as normal as they are for Westbrook.

This is the Westbrook experience; he'll average a ton of assists, grab a bunch of rebounds and still score a lot. But somehow he'll be lacking in some statistic that can't be quantified, like defensive impact, or moving the ball around effectively.

Advertisement

Westbrook's most glaring weakness would be off-the-ball movement on defense. His offense is very good, but he frequently gets lost on screens, and falls asleep in the paint far too often.

Nevertheless, he's the NBA's best bet to break that particular record at 110 triple-doubles right now.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers Russell Westbrook Ben Simmons
rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
5 candidates to be first-time NBA All-Stars in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for Defensive Player of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles without a turnover
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players with the Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Show Me The Money: Just Why Do US College Athletes Remain...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Who is the best point guard today?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us