“Adam Silver literally forcing dudes to coach the Lakers”, “Damn this is some sorting hat s**t”, “Literally hired a deli meat”- Fans mercilessly troll the LA Lakers for hiring rookie Head Coach Darvin Ham

The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the LA Lakers will be hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as their head coach. Fans have used the opportunity to troll the Lakers.

Following a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel. The defensive-minded coach led the LA Lakers to a championship in 2020, but has since struggled to replicate that type of display.

LeBron James seems excited at the news of the hire. The Lakers star took to his Twitter page to share his joy at the good news, writing:

"So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! #LakeShow"

However, fans are not exactly thrilled at the news and have taken to Reddit to troll the Lakers even as some are happy with the development. A Lakers fan thinks no one will willingly take a coaching job for the Lakers, stating that NBA commissioner Adam Silver had to force people to do so.

Others talked about how young he is, saying they watched him play while he was in college.

Even as young as he is, there is a decent chance that he will make an impact. The league is filled with young head coaches who have had incredible seasons.

Perhaps the most obvious example is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. It is his first run as head coach, and he has been exceptional in executing his duties.

Udoka has led the Celtics to a Western Conference finals appearance and Boston has the opportunity to make their first finals appearance in 12 years. However, they will have to defeat the Miami Heat in Game 7 at FTX Arena.

The LA Lakers still have significant decisions to make concerning their roster

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers check on Anthony Davis.

Last summer, the Lakers put together a team filled with older players, banking on experience more than anything else to contend for the championship. Unfortunately, their experiment went sideways and they did not even get to feature in the postseason.

To that effect, there have been several rumors regarding personnel on the team, especially involving Anthony Davis and newly acquired Russell Westbrook. TV personality Stephen A. Smith also floated the idea that they should consider trading LeBron James as he is the most valuable piece on their roster.

While the Lakers undoubtedly need to make big decisions ahead of the 2022-23 season, a LeBron trade is highly unlikely. However, one could argue that everyone else on the roster is expendable.

The primary problem is their lack of cap space due to Russ, LeBron and AD's lucrative contracts. Their partnership was not exactly the most productive, which is the main reason the Lakers might look to bring in another star player.

Perhaps what the LA Lakers need the most is youth. They had a difficult time staying in front of players because their roster was filled with older players.

