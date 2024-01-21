"ADisney too soft to play": Lakers fans nonplussed as Anthony Davis chills at Packers game while questionable for Sunday

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was spotted attending the NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Fans, however, were confused by it as the eight-time NBA All-Star is listed questionable for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As per ESPN, Davis is questionable for their next game due to a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Also unsure to play are LeBron James (ankle), Taurean Prince (knee) and Cam Reddish (knee).

Given his injury status for their next game, many Lakers fans were surprised that instead of resting and getting well, ‘AD’ was out chilling in an NFL game.

They took to social media to let their thoughts be known. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@sincerelycavan wrote: "I’ll sl@p the shit outta this n***a"

@IsaSleman wrote: "The whole team took what lebron said to heart lmao"

@RareGoatee wrote: "Questionable ?"

@RareGoatee wrote: "He better play lol"

@Stuperbowl wrote: "@NBA This smells like BS"

@Shadowiscold wrote: "ADisney too soft to play"

@ADHDGoat wrote: "Achilles?"

@InEdWeTrust31 wrote: "Bro tweaked it on the sidelines at the 9er game"

@szn_joku wrote: "Anthony davis (an excuse because he watched NFL) questionable for Sunday"

@GzaOnAir wrote: "Bro seems fine today"

LA Lakers coach delighted to see Anthony Davis generally healthy and playing well

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham is happy to see their All-Star big man Anthony Davis generally healthy and playing well in the ongoing NBA season.

Unlike the past seasons, where he labored through, and limited by, various injuries, ‘AD’ has been a staple for the Lakers this campaign. He has missed just two games out of the 43 they have played so far.

And while the Lakers (21-22) have had their struggles, the former top-overall pick has been steadily solid. He averages 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 36.1 minutes this season.

Ham is extremely delighted to see Davis in top form and excited for more great things from him moving forward. He recently said (h/t The Athletic):

“You could tell his body’s feeling good. He’s in a good space. His energy is great. He’s just doing what he needs to do. He’s not trying to force anything. It’s coming. That’s why it’s so efficient.”

The coach added:

“He’s just playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played, getting good hits on screens. … He’s in a really good mental space, spiritual space. And physically, he’s at a really high level right now.”

Anthony Davis and the Lakers agreed on a three-year, $186-million contract extension in the offseason.

Earlier this season, he helped the team win the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament. Davis was particularly impressive in the championship game against the Indiana Pacers. He finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in their 123-109 victory.

Against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Anthony Davis tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes.

