  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • "Ain't nobody worried about you" - Anthony Edwards' message to $100M Warriors star before West semis goes viral again 

"Ain't nobody worried about you" - Anthony Edwards' message to $100M Warriors star before West semis goes viral again 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 05, 2025 04:22 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Anthony Edwards' message to $100M Warriors star before West semis goes viral again (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves finally got the update on their Western Conference semifinal opponents after the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets. Playing on the same side of the bracket for the first time in this era, the Timberwolves face another veteran team after battling the LA Lakers in the first round.

Ad

Edwards and Co. beat the odds and defeated LeBron James and Co. in five games. After emerging victorious in a lopsided battle against modern-day legends like Kevin Durant and James in 12 months, Edwards will eye the same result against Steph Curry.

However, Edwards will have another one of the Warriors' veterans on his mind when he prepares for this exhilarating matchup.

Anthony Edwards' trash talk with Draymond Green resurfaces

Moments after the Warriors beat the Rockets in Sunday's Game 7, Edwards and Warriors' $100,000,000 forward Draymond Green's viral trash-talking incident resurfaced online. Their heated exchange dates back to a November 2023 matchup between the Timberwolves and the Warriors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In that heated battle, Edwards told Green he wasn't worried about the Warriors despite their success over the past decade. The clash erupted after Edwards wasn't happy with Green's intentional defensive foul to stop him from getting an easy layup.

"What you gonna do about that?" Green taunted Edwards. "Soft as s**t," Green added.

Edwards clapped back, saying:

"Ain't nobody worried about you bruh. Hell nah n**ga, I promise you that."
Ad
Ad

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler have also had a run-in

Draymond Green isn't the only Warriors player Anthony Edwards has had a heated on-court clash against. Jimmy Butler, a former Minnesota Timberwolf, is also on that list. During a game in November 2021, when Edwards was in his sophomore season, the two got into it after Butler ripped the ball out of Edwards' hands on a dead-ball possession. Edwards tapped Butler in the back, escalating their feud.

Ad

While these incidents were from years ago, Anthony Edwards, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will be mindful of these incidents. Add that to other storylines like Green's infamous beef with Rudy Gobert and Butler's history with the Timberwolves, this series could be box-office from every possible angle.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications