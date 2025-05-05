"Ain't nobody worried about you" - Anthony Edwards' message to $100M Warriors star before West semis goes viral again 

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves finally got the update on their Western Conference semifinal opponents after the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets. Playing on the same side of the bracket for the first time in this era, the Timberwolves face another veteran team after battling the LA Lakers in the first round.

Edwards and Co. beat the odds and defeated LeBron James and Co. in five games. After emerging victorious in a lopsided battle against modern-day legends like Kevin Durant and James in 12 months, Edwards will eye the same result against Steph Curry.

However, Edwards will have another one of the Warriors' veterans on his mind when he prepares for this exhilarating matchup.

Anthony Edwards' trash talk with Draymond Green resurfaces

Moments after the Warriors beat the Rockets in Sunday's Game 7, Edwards and Warriors' $100,000,000 forward Draymond Green's viral trash-talking incident resurfaced online. Their heated exchange dates back to a November 2023 matchup between the Timberwolves and the Warriors.

In that heated battle, Edwards told Green he wasn't worried about the Warriors despite their success over the past decade. The clash erupted after Edwards wasn't happy with Green's intentional defensive foul to stop him from getting an easy layup.

"What you gonna do about that?" Green taunted Edwards. "Soft as s**t," Green added.

Edwards clapped back, saying:

"Ain't nobody worried about you bruh. Hell nah n**ga, I promise you that."

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler have also had a run-in

Draymond Green isn't the only Warriors player Anthony Edwards has had a heated on-court clash against. Jimmy Butler, a former Minnesota Timberwolf, is also on that list. During a game in November 2021, when Edwards was in his sophomore season, the two got into it after Butler ripped the ball out of Edwards' hands on a dead-ball possession. Edwards tapped Butler in the back, escalating their feud.

While these incidents were from years ago, Anthony Edwards, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will be mindful of these incidents. Add that to other storylines like Green's infamous beef with Rudy Gobert and Butler's history with the Timberwolves, this series could be box-office from every possible angle.

