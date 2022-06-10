“He’s got a couple of sons, and the way he’s going, he might be able to play with both” - Alex Caruso says LeBron James is a "freak," says it would be cool if he plays with Bronny

LeBron James is one of the top athletes in the NBA today, and former teammate Alex Caruso believes that the "freak" could play with both sons.

With Bronny James potentially entering the draft in 2024 and his other son entering the draft in 2029, James would need to last seven more years. As crazy as that may seem, Caruso, James' former LA Lakers teammate, believes it is possible.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Caruso spoke about how he believes James could keep playing for years.

"Yeah, that would be cool," Caruos said. "Well, you forget he's got a couple of sons, and the way he's going, he might be able to play with both of them. The dude is a freak, man. He's an animal. He figured it out. Whatever the code is, whatever the health and wellness."

Caruso believes that James has excellent conditioning because of his intelligence and understanding of the body.

"He's just a really smart guy in general," Caruso said. "He's got a great brain, and he's figured out how to keep his body in top shape. And his discipline to do that is just ridiculous."

Few players have lasted in the league as long as James, and almost none have played at an MVP level at his age. While regression will come at some point, it will take time for him to become unplayable.

#PMSLive "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~ @ACFresh21 "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~@ACFresh21#PMSLive https://t.co/DPuwbS3dMa

Whether or not he can stay healthy enough to play until his younger son reaches the NBA still seems improbable. But if any player can play for that long, it may be James.

LeBron James' longevity is already an impressive feat

While Alex Caruso still believes he can play longer, James's longevity is impressive.

For LeBron James to play long enough alongside his younger son, he would need to accomplish one of the most extraordinary longevity feats ever. While Alex Caruso believes it could be done, it seems unlikely.

Still, James' longevity up to this point is already one of the most impressive feats in NBA history. In his 19th year, James performed spectacularly and was a contender for the scoring title and MVP award.

James, who will turn 38 in late December, will be playing in his 20th season.

Only three other players have made 20 seasons: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (40 years old), Jamal Crawford (39) and Kobe Bryant (37).

Four players have played 21 seasons: Kevin Willis (five games at the age of 44), Robert Parish (43), Dirk Nowitzki (40) and Kevin Garnett (39).

Vince Carter (43) played a record 22 seasons.

30.3 PPG (2nd highest of career)

8.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.3 STL

2.9 3PT (Career-High)

1.1 BLK (Ties Career-High)



Best Games

56 PTS, 10 REB, 61% FG

50 PTS, 72% FG

43 PTS, 14 REB in 29 MINS



YEAR 19 is officially over for 37-year-old LeBron30.3 PPG (2nd highest of career)8.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.3 STL2.9 3PT (Career-High)1.1 BLK (Ties Career-High)Best Games56 PTS, 10 REB, 61% FG50 PTS, 72% FG43 PTS, 14 REB in 29 MINS YEAR 19 is officially over for 37-year-old LeBron👑 30.3 PPG (2nd highest of career)8.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.3 STL2.9 3PT (Career-High)1.1 BLK (Ties Career-High)Best Games56 PTS, 10 REB, 61% FG50 PTS, 72% FG43 PTS, 14 REB in 29 MINShttps://t.co/RQfKP7ofKs

While James' recent injury history makes it difficult to see him continuing to play at an MVP level, he could keep it up long enough to play with Bronny.

If James is still playing at the MVP level when Bronny enters the league, then the countdown to his younger son begins. The idea of James playing in his mid-40s seems ridiculous, but it could happen.

