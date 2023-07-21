“All bulls**t, I ain’t never talked to her” – Austin Reaves squashes rumor of dating Taylor Swift

Over the past year, Austin Reaves has become a household name after a standout season with the LA Lakers. Now, the young guard finds himself in the middle of a love scandal.

Back in the beginning of June, it was reported that Austin Reaves was seen in a bar in Arkansas with pop star Taylor Swift. Not long after that, news broke that Swift had split with her current boyfriend. Following their encounter, rumors began to swirl that she was now dating the Lakers guard.

Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves

When asked about these rumors, Reaves set the record straight. He has never talked to Swift and there is no truth to the reports that they are currently dating.

“I have never met her, never talked to her … all bullsh*t, I ain’t never talked to her,”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Austin Reaves says he's not dating Taylor Swift:
"I have never met her, never talked to her … all bullsh*t, I ain't never talked to her,"

Reaves, 24, is enjoying his offseason after just securing himself a big pay day. Upon entering free agency, the former undrafted player inked a four-year, $54 million deal to remain with the LA Lakers.

Is Austin Reaves currently dating anyone?

The main reason why this rumor holds minimal weight is because Austin Reaves is currently dating someone. According to reports, he and Jenna Barber have been together for nearly a decade.

Reaves and Barber are from the same area, and attended the same high school. That is where they connected, and have been dating since 2014.

Barber has been by Reaves' side through his entire journey in the NBA. From going undrafted, signing a two-way deal with the LA Lakers, to becoming a key piece to their supporting cast. Barber was also in attendance with Reaves' month this postseaon when LA was facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

Over the past few years, there have been countless social media posts to indicate the two are still together. Along with multiple pictures with Reaves, Barber has an array of photos on the floor at Crypto.com arena. In most them, she is sporting a Reaves jersey.

While fans might have like the see the rising star be in headlines with Taylor Swift, it doesn't seem to be the case. Reaves has made it clear that his goal going forward is to focus on basketball and stay out of the spotlight.

