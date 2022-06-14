“All this to get a groin injury and sit out 30 games when the team is a**”, “AD p**sy a** ain’t touched a ball in 2 months”, “This the ‘I’ma about ten minutes from trading yo a**‘ face” - Fans relentlessly mock LeBron James after he uploads post-workout pictures on Instagram

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James got trolled massively online by fans for his latest workout posts on his Instagram stories. James posted those pictures shortly after Anthony Davis made headlines, claiming he hasn't shot a basketball since his last match of the 2021-22 NBA season.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." https://t.co/5V7hzptXf8

LeBron James' caption garnered a lot of attention. He wrote:

"Yeah I know I'm a lunatic to the grind!

"Man I can't wait for the fall! So ready to get back out there! So motivated"

Some believed the 'King' was taunting his teammates, while others aimed trolls in his direction.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year https://t.co/VJdX9RUC6V

T @BrokenRik LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year https://t.co/VJdX9RUC6V All this to get a “groin injury” and sit out 30 games when the team is ass again twitter.com/LakeShowYo/sta… All this to get a “groin injury” and sit out 30 games when the team is ass again twitter.com/LakeShowYo/sta…

yessirski @kellz99__ LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year https://t.co/VJdX9RUC6V AD pussy ass ain’t touched a ball in 2 months 🖕🏾🙂 twitter.com/lakeshowyo/sta… AD pussy ass ain’t touched a ball in 2 months 🖕🏾🙂 twitter.com/lakeshowyo/sta…

Deezy 🟠 @BitcoinDeezy @ThePettiestLA This the I'ma about ten minutes from trading yo ass face @ThePettiestLA This the I'ma about ten minutes from trading yo ass face

Adam saul @asaul22 @LakeShowYo AD when lebron asks him if he wants to workout before training camp @LakeShowYo AD when lebron asks him if he wants to workout before training camp https://t.co/2y9R4XNpRD

JP @mbamjv @HoodieTase @LakeShowYo Why does the lebron post Lowkey feel like a shot at AD ? Lol @HoodieTase @LakeShowYo Why does the lebron post Lowkey feel like a shot at AD ? Lol

DreLakerNation2480 @EarlyDreDay @LakeShowYo Lebron was not fucking around when he told everybody he’s not missing another playoffs @LakeShowYo Lebron was not fucking around when he told everybody he’s not missing another playoffs

MNM @imcuriousaboutt @ThePettiestLA He’s motivating AD from a far, some call it subtweeting I call it leadership @ThePettiestLA He’s motivating AD from a far, some call it subtweeting I call it leadership 😂😂

yoplait enthusiast @danascullyswife we have approached that stage of the offseason where lebron james is posting a lot of motivational workout content from his multimillion dollar home gym in his skin tight leggings we have approached that stage of the offseason where lebron james is posting a lot of motivational workout content from his multimillion dollar home gym in his skin tight leggings

Joe Sullivan @PGray1_ LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year LeBron is going to be a PROBLEM next year https://t.co/VJdX9RUC6V Bron never been the issue its the mf's around him we need to be a problem twitter.com/lakeshowyo/sta… Bron never been the issue its the mf's around him we need to be a problem twitter.com/lakeshowyo/sta…

LeBron James and LA Lakers aim to return to championship contention after dismal 2021-22 season

The LA Lakers were arguably the most disappointing team of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were the heavy favorites to win the Western Conference but did not even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers broke their championship roster featuring players like Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others, in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook's acquisition made LA an even more attractive destination for veteran free agents. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo, all joined the team. The Lakers assembled a roster stacked with potential Hall of Famers.

However, with the majority of the players in their late 30s, they formed the oldest team in the league. LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled to stay healthy for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers' marquee signing, Russell Westbrook, underperformed in his debut season with his hometown franchise.

The big three never spent significant time on the floor together, playing just over 20 games. Westbrook and LeBron were already an awkward fit due to their similar playing styles. On top of that, the Lakers didn't have much shooting around the two stars either. AD failed to play efficiently as a stretch five when available. The former Pelicans big shot a measly 19% from deep.

The LA Lakers were also one of the worst defensive teams in the league. They didn't have the legs to match the pace of their opponents. Injuries hampered their shot at finding a consistent combination of their starting lineups and rotations. The experiment to go with star talent over youth misfired for the 17-time NBA champions.

They finished with the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference (33-49) and failed to make the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Co. are determined to make a push to return to championship contention next year. The LA Lakers' road to redemption is on track with the hiring of coveted coach Darvin Ham as Frank Vogel's replacement.

The rumors surrounding Westbrook's potential trade have cooled off. The Lakers have the entire offseason to figure out the chemistry between their big three. They will also have young players like Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel back with the team. That ensures they will have more continuity compared to the same stage last year.

LeBron James is also coming off one of the best individual campaigns of his career, having averaged over 30 points per game. So there is optimism to put their dismal 2021-22 season behind them and become a competitive team again.

