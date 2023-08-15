All major attacking improvements in NBA 2K24: Intuitive offense, new animations, and more

The first gameplay trailer of NBA 2K24 sheds light on the brand-new ProPLAY technology. While it will be exclusive to next-gen consoles, the feature will reduce the difference between real life and the virtual world. That's not all, as several improvements are going to be present on the offensive department.

No matter whether someone is a beginner or an experienced player, offense will play an important role. Mastering the department will allow players to score more with a higher frequency. While the core will stay the same, the new changes will be vital for NBA 2K24 players to master.

New animations in NBA 2K24

As always, the meta of NBA 2K24 will be decided by which superstars have the best animations. This has played a vital role in deciding which cards become popular in game modes like MyTeam.

ProPLAY brings a host of new animations in all the following departments.

Jumpshots

Dunks

Layups

Dribble Moves

Pass Animations

Signature Movement (Offense & Defense)

It's not just new animations that players will have to understand; much of it will be a lot more authentic. The main emphasis of ProPLAY is to allow the NBA superstars to replicate their real-life movements on the virtual platform.

Intuitive offense in NBA 2K24

The offense has been revamped, and it's not only thanks to ProPLAY, as shot timing has been converted to a visual cue. Players won't have to rely only on a shooting meter to ensure the accuracy of their throws. Those who love to play near the rim can enjoy more freedom with the layup timing system. Both the dunking and paint play will also be revamped in the upcoming release on next-gen.

The importance of dribbling will significantly increase in the upcoming release. While the core gameplay will work in the same fashion, better dribbling will lead to better shot creation. This will directly result in more accurate shots, which in turn will lead to more points.

Every superstar will have two versions of dribbling - regular and aggressive. The latter will require a combination of the sprint button and the right analog stick, and it could result in signature moves styled moves as well.

The new style of dribbling will also feature more options for every NBA superstar. Finally, Blowout dribble has also been added, which can add a burst of pace when used properly.

Adrenaline Boosts returns once more, and it will be usable in both offense and defense. For the elite attackers, Adernaline Boosts will create additional ways to shoot and dribble, leading to players even creating their shots. It remains to be seen how well Visual Concept manages to implement all these changes.

