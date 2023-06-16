All NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode daily spin locations: All rewards, how to claim, and more

The daily spin in NBA 2K23's MyCareer mode will greatly entertain you if becoming a pro-basketball player is your goal in life. MyCareer allows you to take a character of your creation as you help him train and improve. The rate of your in-game development depends on certain factors, including how many challenges and quests you complete. That said, you can get plenty of freebies by simply logging into the mode.

You can avail yourself of free spins daily in the MyCareer mode. These spins can help you get several important in-game resources, including VCs. If you’re new to the game, you might not know how this spin works and where to find it. Read on for details about how to get freebies daily and why you shouldn’t slip on them.

Where are the MyCareer daily spin locations in NBA 2K23?

The City: This location is available to those who play the current-gen version of the game. It’s very easy to locate; all you need to do is open the in-game map. There’s a specific region called The Block, and you’ll find a statue having the same colors as your in-game affiliation.

Make sure to put a waypoint on this area in your map to simplify the process. Another alternative is to visit the park of your affiliation’s borough, where one of the daily spin features is available.

The GOAT boat: The spin location in this region can be found on the Promenade Floor. It’s on the silver deck and is marked by a couple of prized chests on the Galleon Ship. You can spawn your character on the Promenade Floor to reach this position easily.

How to use the daily spin in NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode?

Spinning for rewards is the same whether you’re on old or current-gen. Once you reach the spin, interact with it by pressing the X button (PlayStation) or A (on Xbox).

The only difference lies in how the rewards look like. A horizontal-colored gift box column appears on current-gen systems before the final reward is selected. There’s no such thing on the old-gen systems, and you’re directly handed out the reward.

What are the NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode daily spin rewards?

Your rewards will be completely random and depend on your luck. It will vary between the following items:

Virtual Currency (VC)

Apparel Items

Gatorade Boosts

Tattoos

Skill Boosts

Some of these rewards are certainly more valuable than others, but using the spin every day is important.

