All NBA 2K24 February player ratings update

The NBA 2K24 February player ratings update was released earlier on Thursday, and the latest set includes some noticeable changes. On one end, certain athletes have benefitted immensely from the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update. On the other end lies some of the poorer performers in recent times, who have received nerf in their ratings.

The NBA 2K24 February player ratings update once again includes all the teams. However, certain franchises have more pro athletes to receive an update in their overall ratings. The NBA 2K24 February player ratings update also comes ahead of a new season, which is expected to go live very soon.

List of NBA 2K24 February player ratings update

The main aim of the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update is to ensure that the overall ratings of the superstars reflect real-life situations.

Here's the full list of changes made by the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update:

Atlanta Hawks:

Jalen Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)

De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+2)

Patrick Mills: 72 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Nicolas Claxton: 84 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Ben Simmons: 78 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 72 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics:

Kristaps Porziņģis: 88 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 84 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaden Springer: 71 OVR (+1)

Drew Peterson: 70 OVR (+2)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Vasilije Micić: 74 OVR (+1)

Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+2)

Leaky Black: 69 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 82 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 77 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 74 OVR (-1)

Jevon Carter: 73 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley: 87 OVR (+1)

Jarrett Allen: 87 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (-1)

Craig Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Josh Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

Christian Braun: 75 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jaden Ivey: 81 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 77 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 76 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (-2)

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 82 OVR (+2)

Klay Thompson: 80 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 79 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Lester Quinones: 71 OVR (+4)

Gui Santos: 70 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 81 OVR (+1)

Amen Thompson: 80 OVR (+3)

Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+4)

Jeff Green: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 92 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 78 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 93 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)

Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+2)

Terance Mann: 74 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 77 OVR (-2)

Jaxson Hayes: 76 OVR (+2)

Skylar Mays: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Vince Williams Jr.: 78 OVR (+2)

G.G. Jackson: 77 OVR (+5)

Jacob Gilyard: 73 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 72 OVR (+4)

Trey Jemison III: 71 OVR (+3)

Miami Heat:

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Kevin Love: 77 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-2)

Malik Beasley: 75 OVR (-2)

Jae Crowder: 75 OVR (-1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 74 OVR (-2)

A.J. Green: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (-1)

Monte Morris: 77 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (-2)

Naji Marshall: 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Hawkins: 74 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 92 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 82 OVR (+3)

Donte DiVincenzo: 81 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Miles McBride: 76 OVR (+1)

Jericho Sims: 73 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: 78 OVR (-1)

Aaron Wiggins: 77 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (-2)

Joe Ingles: 74 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 78 OVR (+2)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+2)

Ricky Council IV: 72 OVR (+4)

Phoenix Suns:

Devin Booker: 95 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (+1)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

Kris Murray: 73 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama: 89 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Dominick Barlow: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

De'Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (-2)

Keegan Murray: 82 OVR (-1)

Harrison Barnes: 78 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 77 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (-1)

Bruce Brown: 78 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 73 OVR (-2)

Gradey Dick: 73 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz:

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-2)

Kris Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 76 OVR (+1)

Omer Yurtseven: 74 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards:

Deni Avdija: 80 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 77 OVR (-2)

Notable NBA 2K24 February player ratings update

Stephen Curry's recent form for the Golden State Warriors has seen his overall increase to 96 as part of the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update. Victor Wembanyama, who became the highest-rated rookie earlier on launch, has increased his overall rating to 89.

Similarly, Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard's overalls have risen to 93 as part of the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update.