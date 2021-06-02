All you need to know about Brad Stevens - his salary, coaching record, and his new role with the Boston Celtics

Following their first-round exit to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics wasted no time in making changes. That kickstarted with head coach Brad Stevens' taking up his new role.

Rumors began on Wednesday morning that the C's president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, was looking to move on. It has since been announced that Stevens has taken over from him. The 44-year-old's takeover will be effective immediately, with his first job being to find a new head coach to replace him.

Celtics make it official: Danny Ainge retires, Brad Stevens is President of Basketball Operations — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

In this article we will take a closer look at Brad Stevens' career with the Boston Celtics and what awaits him in this new role.

What is Brad Stevens' new role with the Boston Celtics?

Brad Stevens has become the Boston Celtics' new President of Basketball Operations

Brad Stevens will take over from the longstanding president of basketball operations at the Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge. Although a divisive character at times, there is no doubt that Ainge has brought success to the C's, including putting together their power three who won the 2008 title - Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

So Stevens has big shoes to fill in his new role. His first task over the offseason will be finding a new coach to take the team forward after their disappointing season.

"I'm excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach. I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships."

Brad Stevens has a close relationship with a lot of the Boston Celtics players, considering the length of time he was the head coach. He will know what coaching styles will suit the team's strengths and which to avoid. However, he has no experience guiding a franchise in an executive role. So it will be interesting to see how he handles the process and how he goes about overhauling a roster that wasn't good enough to compete this year.

Brad Stevens: "I've been doing this for eight years. I've been in the locker room with some of those guys for a long time. They'll get to play for a great coach. With some similarities maybe, but some great new perspectives... This is a great opportunity to give us a good spark." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 2, 2021

What is Brad Stevens' salary?

Boston Celtics with his players in a game against the Washington Wizards

Brad Stevens' salary is currently unknown. His contract extension with the Boston Celtics in August last year was shrowded in mystery as to the fine print of the deal. He was previously earning $3.6m which didn't rank him very highly among other coaches (Gregg Poppovich leads the way on $11m per year). Considering that he has been fairly successful as head coach, his new deal may see him earning between $6-8m.

The #Celtics don't tend to reveal the length of their contract extensions, but Danny Ainge told @cgasper on @WCVB coach Brad Stevens received a five-year extension in August and he's under contract six more seasons. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 21, 2021

This is baring in mind that Indiana University basketball reportedly offered him a seven-year, $70m deal, which Stevens turned down. Although he denied ever receiving an offer, it should be brought into consideration as affecting how much the Boston Celtics are paying him.

What is Brad Stevens' net worth?

Having coached for two decades, Brad Stevens has earned a lot of fame and a lot of money. Since his latest salary is unknown, his net worth is more of a tentative estimate. As of 2021, the former All-Star game coach is said to have a net worth of $10m, though that will inevitably grow in his new role.

What is Brad Stevens' coaching record?

Brad Stevens has spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. During that time, he had a regular-season record of 354-282 and a playoff record of 38-40. His best season in charge was in the 2017-18 campaign when the C's finished with a 55-27 record and made it to the Conference Finals where they lost 4-3 to the Cavs.

Stevens has taken the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals on three occasions in the last five years. However, they lose every time. Between 2016-2020, they never finished outside of the top four teams during the regular season and finished top of the East in 2017.

