“All this time I thought LeBron James was about winning” - Stephen A. Smith says maybe LeBron James has lost his mind if he’s having the time of his life

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves in the middle of the national spotlight throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.

Coming into the regular season, many picked the Lakers to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. It all started with the acquisition of veteran star guard Russell Westbrook, who many thought would be the missing ingredient to get the team back to the NBA Finals.

So far, it's been a nightmare season for the Lakers. Westbrook has seen his play take a rapid decline in play and fellow superstar Anthony Davis has missed an extended amount of time with numerous injuries.

The Lakers currently find themselves in ninth place in the West with an overall record of 31-41 this year. As of now, they are heading towards participating in the play-in tournament in order to get into the NBA Playoffs. LeBron recently stressed in a postgame interview that he's "literally having the time of my life right now."

Speaking today on ESPN, analyst Stephen A. Smith stressed confusion about LeBron's recent comments.

“All this time I thought LeBron James was about winning...”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers trying to get back on track

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has impressed this year

Although the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle when it comes to making up ground in the standings, there's no denying that superstar forward LeBron James has continued to impress throughout the season.

The 37-year-old forward has shown no signs of slowing down with his recent play on the court. In his last eight games, James has gone on to post averages of 33.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

30.0 PPG

8.2 RPG

6.3 APG

1.3 SPG

1.1 BPG

52.3% FG



With the way the Lakers are trending, there will be plenty of discussion about how the team can fare when it comes to a potential spot in the play-in tournament.

There will be plenty out there that will be skeptical about the Lakers getting back on track suddenly to make some noise in the NBA Playoffs. But the team's recent performance on the court continues to express doubt.

While LeBron continues to put up eye-opening numbers for the Lakers, it remains to be seen if any of the other players can step up and give the team a chance to shock the world as the season reaches its conclusion.

