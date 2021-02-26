Who is the all-time scoring leader for the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers have been the most successful team in NBA history. They are tied with the Boston Celtics in championships (17). They also have the highest tally and percentage of wins in the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers have always been notorious for attracting superstar talents to the team. From George Mikan to Magic Johnson, Shaq, and more recently, LeBron James.

With so many legendary players in the history of the organization, it's a fascinating question to find out the outright leader in points scored for the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers' all-time leaders in points scored

In this article, we find out the all-time leading scorers for the LA Lakers. Only points scored in the regular season will count towards our list.

Without further ado, let's take a look.

#5 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson won five NBA championships with the LA Lakers. Photo: Allsport/Getty Images.

Magic Johnson played his entire 13-season career between 1979 and 1996 as point guard for the LA Lakers. He is arguably the best passer in NBA history. However, Magic also ranks in this list, further contributing to his legacy in the Purple and Gold.

Advertisement

Magic played 906 games for the LA Lakers and averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists (highest average in NBA history), and 7.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, Johnson appeared in nine NBA Finals for the LA Lakers between 1980 and 1991. Magic won five NBA championships with the franchise and won the Finals MVP award three times in his career.

He is also the all-time leader in assists with the franchise (10,141) and Offensive Rating (120.8).

Points scored: 17,707

#4 Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor is arguably the greatest player never to win an NBA championship. He still remains a legendary figure and an icon of the Lakers' history. Baylor played 14 years for the Minneapolis/LA Lakers and he put up impressive numbers.

Baylor ranks first in franchise history in points per game, averaging 27.4 PPG game in regular-season games.

He also ranks second in franchise history in triple-doubles with 26, behind Magic Johnson's 138. Surprisingly, Baylor leads the LA Lakers in total rebounds with 11,463.

Baylor played in seven NBA Finals for the LA Lakers, but the title evaded him each time.

Advertisement

Points scored: 23,149

#3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was unstoppable in the NBA. Photo: Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images.

The leader in points scored in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, spent 14 of his 20 NBA seasons with the LA Lakers. He also won three NBA MVP awards and five championships with the organization.

Abdul-Jabbar formed one of the greatest duos in NBA history with Magic Johnson in the 1980s. He played in nine NBA Finals with the Showtime Lakers, winning five. He also won a singular NBA Finals MVP with the LA Lakers, after he averaged 25.7 points, nine rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game against the Boston Celtics in 1985.

Kareem is the franchise leader in two-point field goals made, defensive rebounds, and is second in games played for the LA Lakers.

Points scored: 24,176

#2 Jerry West

Jerry West is the silhouette on the official NBA logo. Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images.

'The Logo' Jerry West played his entire 14-year NBA career with the LA Lakers, between 1960 and 1974. Jerry West had to endure eight losses in the NBA Finals, he won his only NBA title alongside Wilt Chamberlain in 1972.

Advertisement

West represented the LA Lakers in 14 All-Star games and received 12 All-NBA selections in his illustrious career. Moreover, he won the first Finals MVP award in 1969, and is the only player in history to win the trophy after losing the decisive series.

Points scored: 25,192

#1 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is arguably the greatest Laker of all-time. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images.

Kobe Bryant is surely the most iconic player in the history of the LA Lakers. He retired in 2016 as the all-time leader in points scored for the team.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers and won five NBA championships with the organization. Moreover, he won two Finals MVP trophies and one regular-season MVP award.

Additionally, the late Bryant ranks first in games, minutes, field goals, three-pointers and steals for the LA Lakers.

Points scored: 33,643