“All the work that you put in the over the last 2 years has paid off” - Steph Curry believes the context of the setbacks in the last 4 years has made reaching the NBA Finals very special

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It's always special when a team makes it to the biggest stage of the playoffs, but for Curry and the Warriors this one feels extra special.

After appearing in an impressive five consecutive finals from 2015 to 2019, the Warriors looked like a team preparing to contend for titles for years to come. But the injuries started to pile up. After finally getting their core stars healthy, the Warriors are looking to add another championship.

It hasn't been easy for Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and even Draymond Green. Curry talked about how much it's meant for the Warriors to get back to the finals, especially after everything the team went through.

“All the work that you put in the over the last two years has paid off," Curry said.

The showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals has fans excited. They are two of the most impressive teams this season, and the storylines will continue to build.

For the Warriors, it's a return to the biggest stage and an opportunity for Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to add to their dynasty. Those three won three NBA championships together. Curry will also be chasing an opportunity to win his first Finals MVP trophy.

Curry, a two-time MVP, became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader during the season.

Across from them will be the Boston Celtics, who made a massive turnaround that started in late January. Boston was 23-24 on Jan. 21 but went 28-7 to close the season, its first under Ime Udoka. The Celtics finished 51-31, second in the Eastern Conference.

Led by guard Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, Boston has earned a reputation as one of the league's strongest defensive teams. Fans will be watching to see if they can slow down Curry, a two-time scoring champion, and the Warriors' high-powered offense.

Golden State has plenty of NBA Finals experience to lean on as well. Meanwhile, the Celtics roster features many individuals who have never played in the finals.

Game 1 is on Thursday in San Francisco.

