Who is Allison Feaster? Exploring her working relationship with Ime Udoka and Boston Celtics

Allison Feaster, Boston Celtics’ Vice President of Player Development and Organizational Growth, is a former WNBA player. She started playing basketball when she was 7-years-old, and made waves during her time at Chester High School in South Carolina.

Feaster turned down multiple athletic scholarship opportunities to focus on her academics, ultimately joining Harvard University. She went on to join their basketball team to play in the NCAA and made an instant impact. In her first season, she averaged 17 points and 11.8 rebounds – earning the Rookie of the Year title by a unanimous vote.

Allison Feaster started her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks in 1998, and went on to have stints with the Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever as well. Although she did not win the WNBA title, she had an impressive ten-year career. The 46-year old averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over 284 WNBA games.

The WNBA star is married to her high school sweetheart Danny Strong. The pair have a daughter named Sarah, who was born in February 2006. Strong played NCAA basketball for NC State, averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over two seasons. He has

Feaster played European basketball as well, both during her WNBA career and after - retiring in 2016. Following her retirement, she participated in the NBA's Basketball Operations Associate Program. Upon completion, she became the Manager of Player Personnel & Coach Relations in the NBA G League.

Feaster’s role with the Boston Celtics started in January 2020. She credited her time in the NBA's Basketball Operations Associate Program, as preparation for roles with the G League and eventually the NBA.

“It was a huge success. It really prepared me for the role I’m doing now. There’s no real blueprint on how to get the job done. You can ask questions, but you can’t afford to sit around. You can’t wait for someone to hold your hand and guide you. You have to be ready to step up and recognize what needs to be done.” (via WNBA.com interview)

Fans have speculated Feaster’s involvement with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka was the highlight of all the news reports on Thursday, September 22 due to violating team rules over a romantic relationship. Udoka was reported to have an improper, intimate, and consensual relationship with a female staff member from the Boston Celtics. He’s been charged with a suspension, but the Boston Celtics have no interest in firing him.

“For those speculating and curious about the Celtics' situation, Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster is not involved in this.”

Feaster’s role in the Boston Celtics’ front office has been impactful. She’s been involved in multiple projects apart from her primary role, and has shown great commitment towards the organization.

