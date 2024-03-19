Alperen Sengun Injury Update: Latest on MIP candidate's status against Washington Wizards (March 19)

The Houston Rockets will continue to be without their standout center, Alperen Sengun, in the upcoming contest against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Rockets are coming off a 117-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, which improved their win streak to five games, including 8-5 since the All-Star break.

During their winning streak, they have achieved an impressive net rating of +11.5, with an offensive rating of 120.9 and a defensive rating of 109.4. Additionally, they have maintained a shooting percentage of 49.4% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alperen Sengun injury update

Upon receiving injury updates that proved to be less severe than initially feared, Alperen Sengun, the third-year center for the Houston Rockets, seems relieved, per reports.

The series of injuries plaguing him are concentrated in the lower section of his right leg. This combination of ailments raises the possibility that he may be sidelined for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season, which has approximately one month remaining.

According to several media reports, none of his injuries will necessitate surgical intervention. This positive development indicates that the 21-year-old should be on track to fully participate in the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.

In his latest Instagram post, he wrote:

"Thank God, there is no problem with my knee. I will have a small treatment process because my ankle is sprained. Feeling your support has given me strength I will start working to come back even stronger than before as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone."

What happened to Alperen Sengun?

Alperen Sengun's evening took a disheartening turn during the matchup against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, as he suffered an apparent knee and ankle injury.

Jonathan Feigen, reporting for the Houston Chronicle, noted that he had departed the Golden 1 Center with the aid of crutches. Fortunately, there was no immediate need for him to be transported to a hospital for extensive or critical injuries.

The Turkish center seemed to twist his ankle during an attempt to block Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards?

The final game between the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards is scheduled for tip off at 7 p.m. EDT at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The game will be locally aired on MNMT and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage with live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.