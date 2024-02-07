"Already better with left hand than Jaylen brown" - Kanye West's daughter North West showing off basketball skills has NBA fans amused

Recording superstar Kanye West’s daughter North West recently showed off her basketball skills on social media which sent NBA fans amusingly reacting and commenting on it.

The eldest daughter of West and former wife Kim Kardashian, North West, 10, posted a TikTok video of her doing dribbling drills in her bedroom before breakingin to a dance routine, with a caption which reads:

“Me every night”

NBA fans shared their engaging take on it on X (formerly Twitter). Below are what some of them had to say:

@ToxicAssMonte wrote: bro… ain’t no way she already better with the left hand than Jaylen brown !!

@Tee2litt wrote: Cp3 is a good trainer yea

@_PISTOL124 wrote: How North got a better handle package then Jaylen Brown

@TVEMike wrote: She better than everybody on the pistons already

@Darea1jb wrote: I wonder which nba n***a taught her dat

@real1090jake wrote: Don’t let Josh Giddey see this

@BookieDayLa wrote: this really kyrie middle school vid

@n_mybagj24 wrote: North got skills her uncle Tristan lol

@RandyJort0n wrote: Nah North west possibly in wnba would be insane

@GodLikeMike95 wrote: Jaylen Brown got 24 hours to respond

Kanye West’s daughter North West has basketball dreams

Kanye West’s 10-year-old North West has lined up many career goals for herself, including being a basketball player, which she hopes to achieve in time.

While already showing strong inclination to performing like his famous rapper-father, North has also developed a strong liking for hoops, which she does not only consider as a hobby but more of a lifestyle.

She shared this in a report that came out on the Geo TV website in November last year, where she also opened up about her other career aspirations, saying:

“So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner. I just love basketball so much."

North West’s mother Kim Kardashian has been separated from ‘Ye’ since 2021 but every now and then they get together to attend their eldest daughter’s basketball games.

Apart from North, the former couple have three other children together, namely, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October the following year. They got married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. Throughout their marriage, the couple was subjected to extensive media coverage stemming from their popularity in their respective careers.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce. People magazine reported an amicable end to the protracted divorce proceedings as she and Kanye West agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children.

