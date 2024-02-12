“Also the hairline”: Manu Ginobili in awe of Usher’s appearance, wishes to be as buffed when he turns 45

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili took to X to share his awe of the singer Usher's appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Reacting to the artist's physique, the 46-year-old Ginobili hilariously tweeted:

"In a few years when I turn 45 I would love to be buffed like Usher..."

"Also his hairline...😁😁"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Usher put on a flashy performance of epic proportions at this year's Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the San Francisco 49ers.

The halftime show comprised of many surprises, including Usher dancing on roller skates and a marching band that spelled out his name. Collaborating with Usher, stars like Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, will.i.am, and H.E.R. also made appearances.

The time when Manu Ginobili embraced his hair loss with a bald eagle selfie

Back in 2017, a few days before his 40th birthday, then-San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili joked about his balding with a hilarious photo of himself face-to-face with a bald eagle on Twitter. He captioned the photo:

"Bros! 😅😅 #baldies"

Expand Tweet

At the age of 39, after 15 seasons in the NBA, the four-time NBA Champion no longer had the full head of hair from when he was drafted in 1999.

Manu Ginobili through the years

The Argentinian retired in 2018 as a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, and the Sixth Man of the Year of 2008. Manu was easily one of the best players to be a sixth man for a dynastic team and was one of the most unique players the game has ever seen.

In 2022, he was announced as a first-ballot inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which was not surprising, given his talents.

Along with having been one of the most exciting players of the 2000s, Ginobili's wit and ability to make fun of himself has made him a very lovable personality for NBA fans.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!