“Always been that way” - LeBron James echoes Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s sentiment after win over Notre Dame

LeBron James has been spending a lot of his free time watching football, especially his hometown team, Ohio State. King James has had the pleasure of watching his team begin its season undefeated, although the Buckeyes came close to losing to Notre Dame, in a thrilling encounter that threatened to spill over to OT.

As Ohio State won 17-14 on Saturday and moved up two spots in the rankings to No. 4, the King was one happy viewer.

"This is a tough team right here," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "We are proud to be from Ohio. It has always been Ohio against the world and will continue to be that way."

Day poured in the accolades to his players in the short, emotionally charged clip:

"We had one bad half in the last couple of years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors right here."

One person who enjoyed the speech was LeBron James. The Ohio native shared a small bite on his Instagram story, posting:

"Always been that way!!!"

LeBron James seemed to echo the coach's POV mainly because of how much he empathized with the comment. He was always subject to scrutiny in both of his spells with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and even when he won the championship with the Cavs, he was questioned on whether he could do it again.

LeBron James will enter his 21st year charged up and hungry to win

Only five players have played 21 years in the NBA, and as James is set to be the sixth, he is poised to win another championship, something the other five didn't. Many had fringe roles like Vince Carter, but LeBron James is still one of the best players out of the hundreds in the league.

Last season, the LA Lakers went to the Western Conference finals, losing out to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. But James isn't content being just to the conference finals, or even the finals, he wants to win it.

The Lakers will look to one-up the Boston Celtics in the perennial battle for the most number of titles, and this may be one of the last few seasons where King James can compete.