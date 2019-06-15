×
Amsterdam is ready for FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
10   //    15 Jun 2019, 11:06 IST

Pools of the Sixth FIBA 3x3 World Cup
Pools of the Sixth FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, is ready to host the 2019 edition of FIBA 3x3 World Cup from June 18 to 23, 2019.

20 Men's and 20 Women's teams will participate in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2019. Apart from the mens and the womens 3x3 tournament, there will be a mixed shoot-out contest, womens skills contest, and mens dunk contest.

FIBA ASIA will be represented by South Korea, Mongolia, China, Qatar and Japan in the Men's category while China, Japan, Mongolia, Iran and Indonesia will represent FIBA ASIA in the Women's category.

A total of nine countries (Russia, China, Mongolia, Japan, France, Netherland, Ukraine, Latvia and Australia) have both men and women team in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2019.

The teams have a chance of winning a historic double as no country has ever won the gold in both categories in the same edition of the FIBA 3x3 world cup.

Participating teams are drawn in four pools with five in each one of them. Each team plays each other once in their respective pool. Top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals and play knockout games en route to the final.

Here are the pools.

Men’s

Pool A: Serbia, United States, Netherlands, Turkey, South Korea

Pool B: Russia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Estonia, Puerto Rico

Pool C: Slovenia, China, Lithuania, Qatar, France

Pool D: Japan, Latvia, Brazil, Poland, Australia

Women’s

Pool A: China, Netherlands, Hungary, Latvia, Turkmenistan

Pool B: France, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, Andorra

Pool C: Mongolia, Romania, Iran, Czech Republic, Spain

Pool D: Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Italy, New Zealand

Serbia is the defending champions in the Men's category while Italy will be looking to retain their crown in the Women's section

Serbia has been the most successful team in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup winning four gold medals and a silver in five previous editions.

This is the sixth edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup. 3x3 World Cup, a flagship event of FIBA, is the leading competition for national teams in the format.

FIBA 3x3 World Championships
Contact Us