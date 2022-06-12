"It means everything knowing the sense of urgency we had to have tonight to win on the road and keep some life in the series" - An emotional Steph Curry after 43-point explosion in Game 4 of Finals, cites great rehab and medical staff for recovery from foot injury

With Golden State Warriors staring down a potential 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals, Steph Curry battled through a left foot injury he suffered days earlier in Game 3 and helped his team even the series 2-2 in Game 4 against Boston Celtics.

The 2-time NBA MVP had one of the greatest Finals performances in NBA history, and he did it on a reportedly injured leg.

“By any means necessary, baby!”

Curry exclaimed as he high-fived Warriors teammates and their traveling party outside their locker room in Boston after Game 4.

Steph Curry spent 40 hours or so between Games 3 and 4, rehabbing and getting treatment. While the injury was not severe, it came down to pain tolerance as he was determined to be on the court to make a statement in Boston.

Curry did just that, scoring 43 points, the second most he’s ever put up in the Finals. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and led Golden State’s comeback attempt on the road against the #1-ranked defense in the NBA.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Steph Curry’s play and the circumstances in which he excelled nearly brought his mother Sonya to tears. The tireless point guard engaged in a lengthy embrace with his mom after his masterclass, with father Dell also in attendance.

Curry was emotional too, not only during the game but after the game as he took in the moment.

The environment was hostile at TD Garden, as Celtics fans chanted expletives at Curry and his teammates throughout the game. The crowd ensured their was no lack of support for the team in green, in what they viewed as a must win game to take back control of the NBA Finals and maximize home court advantage.

Meanwhile, Curry’s focus was on beating Boston and not the foot in Game 4 -

“Great rehab, medical staff hooking me up the last two days, getting me right. I think for the most part, I didn't think about it. Like I don't know how to explain the pain. It's more so just when you're out there, you don't compensate or you don't - it doesn't take up too much mental space in terms of feeling like I can do whatever I want to out on the court.”

The Warriors star man continued -

“So hopefully that continues with these next two days off and get ready for Game 5.”

Steph Curry managed the discomfort well, as he refused to acknowledge just how much pain he was in after Celtics center Al Horford fell on him awkwardly diving for a loose ball in Game 3 in Boston on Wednesday.

Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr joked later -

“Yeah, I think he was really laboring out there. He really struggled.No, never even looked like it was a factor.”

Kerr was stunned to see Curry have that impact despite the foot injury, that too during a physical and emotional game against the top defense in the league.

Steph Curry turned in an all-time performance despite not being fully-fit

It was important for Steph Curry to start and finish Game 4 in Boston despite everything that transpired with his rehab and treatment. Curry wasn't fatigued and quickly got into a rhythm despite putting a tremendous load on his foot during an intense Finals game.

Curry pointed it out as well -

“It means everything knowing the sense of urgency we had to have tonight to win on the road and keep some life in the series, get home-court advantage back and try to create some momentum our way.”

He continued further -

“It was a hard-fought win. I think the first quarter really set the tone. Even though we were down one, it was a night and day difference between Game 3 and Game 4 how we came out defensively, and that just gives you enough life to withstand some rough patches."

"And then, you know, find some runs. We get some stops, get out in transition, guys get involved. And you give yourself a chance to win it down the stretch.Proud of everybody in terms of our physicality, our focus, perseverance throughout the game. 2-2 is way better than 3-1 going home. Job well done tonight.”

Steph Curry’s feat is in a rare company, as the Warriors maverick and legends Jerry West and Magic Johnson are the only point guards in NBA history to put up more than 40 points and register double-digit rebounds in a finals appearance.

Warriors teammate Klay Thompson described Curry’s epic performance as the greatest finals game of his future hall of fame career.

Klay Thompson was in complete awe of his teammate -

“I think probably No. 1. I mean, this was nearly a must-win game, and to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did, and grab 10 rebounds and they were attacking him on defense; I mean, his conditioning is second-to-none in this league."

Thompson continued the praise -

“Steph played incredible. I think I have seen him show that much emotion, and the heart on that man is incredible. You know, the things he does we kind of take for granted from time to time, but to go out there and put us on his back, I mean, we got to help him out on Monday. Wow, just showed why he is - shocking he wasn't a First Team All-NBA guy, but whatever, next year.”

In typical Steph Curry fashion, the hero of the night completely deflected the adulation towards his teammates -

“I don’t rate my performances, though. Just win the game,” Curry said. Yeah, again, it's kind of how we wanted to start the game. We rely on Draymond bringing that energy and fire throughout the course of the season, and year after year. Felt like we just had to let everybody know that we were here tonight."

"Whether that's their crowd, their team, our team, whoever wants to see that energy and that fire, we feed off of that. Yeah, I think it helped us just get settled into the game because, obviously, our experience, you can want it so bad, you kind of get in your own way a little bit and everybody feels a little bit of pressure, and it can go the opposite way. I wanted to try to leverage that in a positive direction for us to start the game.”

Steph Curry makes NBA Finals history in Game 4 against Boston Celtics

An emortional Steph Curry walks off after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Four.

Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to make five or more attempts from three in four straight Finals games.

Curry now leads the 2022 Finals in most threes, and more will indeed splash down as the series now returns to San Francisco, where Golden State will feel they are only two home wins away from winning another championship.

The Warriors are 6-0 following a loss in the 2022 playoffs, second-best in the NBA and only behind Boston's 7-0 record.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have now won a road playoff game in 27 consecutive playoff series, extending their NBA record. It was their first playoff win in Boston since the 1960 Eastern Division Finals, when they were the Philadelphia Warriors.

The Warriors are now 2-13 all-time in postseason games at Boston.

