An NBA Christmas wish-list for 2018-19

Christmas is not just magical within the confines of gift-giving homes, but is also a magical day for the NBA. This year there are five games scheduled, and some of them are a little extra special with their new, Earned Edition jerseys.

Moreover, using the matches as a getaway from tricky family conversation and last-minute Christmas shopping is entirely on the table. So sit back, relax and take a look at a wish-list for what we want to see over the coming year.

A year without drama for the Bulls

To make this true, we hope Santa is feeling extra generous over the next holiday season. The Chicago Bulls need some major good vibes going their way. They have had year after year of drama and trouble, and maybe it's time for their quota of happiness and growth.

The hope is that their players stay healthy throughout the season and that their roster gets a little spruced up to move them a little way higher. They're really looking for a Christmas miracle, this team.

A woman Head Coach

This process has already begun; we have already seen women being successful in this profession. Last season Becky Hammon, assistant coach of the Spurs, became the first woman to interview for the position of head coach.

LeBron James has said he would love a female coach, and is looking towards anyone who knows the game. Further, the Denver Nuggets just chose a new individual to work the front office, Sue Bird.

The strides are all in the right direction, but we hope that the dream turns into a reality this time next year.

King LeBron dethroned

LeBron has been on the path to becoming king from day one. He evolved into the player he is today over many seasons until he was finally crowned King James in 2008-09, the year he first won MVP.

Now just as he took the title from the previous Kings, who were still on the court at that time such as Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, there will be a time when James will have to give up the throne. We do hope that happens soon, as there is unbelievable talent in this new generation of players.

We can see Giannis Antetokounmpo growing, and in an even younger age bracket, Luca Doncic doing wonders. By holiday season 2019, we hope to see a new king.

