There's a chance that Jordan Poole could emerge as an All-Star during his first season with the Washington Wizards next year.

The 6'4" guard was recently traded to Washington in a deal that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Wizards and Warriors have agreed on a deal to send Chris Paul to Golden State for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets, sources told @wojespn Breaking: The Wizards and Warriors have agreed on a deal to send Chris Paul to Golden State for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets, sources told @wojespn. https://t.co/byR4lXTDFi

Drafted by the Warriors 28th overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Poole has spent his first four seasons with the franchise, boasting an average of 15.8 points per game throughout his career.

In the previous season, Poole achieved a career-high of 20.4 points per game, although his three-point shooting accuracy stood at just 33.6 percent. His performance during the playoffs was also lackluster, with an average of 10.3 points per game, shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Wiz of Awes analyst Gibson Lowenberg predicts Poole will put up 28 points a night during his debut season in Washington:

"Taking the middle and most realistic numbers from all these ranges gives him a predicted stat line of 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and about a steal per game."

"On these stats, he will not have high efficiency at all, likely around 40-43% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. Although, his free throw percentage shouldn’t drop at all."

Lowenberg also stated that Poole could become an All-Star next year:

"If Jordan Poole lives up to this stat line, he could very possibly be an All-Star, but he would definitively win over the hearts of Washington Wizards fans across the nation."

Could Jordan Poole really become an All-Star in 2023-24?

Poole needed a fresh start after his altercation with teammate Draymond Green and a disappointing postseason.

In Washington, Poole will get that fresh start as he'll become team's No. 1 scoring option. Leading scorer Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis were both traded offseason. Plus, Kyle Kuzma, who averaged 21.2 points per game last season for the Wizards is a free agent and might sign with another team this summer.

Poole could develop into one of the league's top scorers next season and make his first career All-Star team. Unlike his time with the Warriors, where he shared the court with the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Poole will now be the focal point of the offense in Washington, cementing his status as "The Man" on the team.

