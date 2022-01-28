Analyzing how the Cleveland Cavaliers can improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be the talk of the basketball world. After winning just 22 games last year, Cleveland currently finds itself with an overall record of 30-19 this year and is ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings.

The team has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this year, as the Cavaliers suddenly look like a team that is poised to make some noise in the East.Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have been firing on all cylinders this year, the team should be looking to make some additions around the February 10th NBA trade deadline.

It's been an incredible turn around for the organization as the team has exceeded expectations heading into this season. Cleveland went on to select rookie big man Evan Mobley as the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Many thought his performance this season might be mitigated by the fact that the team is still in the early stages of their rebuild. Instead, he has flourished as a rookie and is the conversation for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Cleveland now finds itself in an interesting position. The team was getting some impressive contributions from a number of players on their roster, including Collin Sexton and veteran Ricky Rubio. However, both Rubio and Sexton suffered injuries that will see them miss the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Cavaliers beat writer Kelsey Russo, the team has now been granted a disabled player exception worth $8.9 million for Rubio's injury.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso The #Cavs have been granted a disabled player exception worth $8.9 million for the season-ending injury to Ricky Rubio, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA . March 10 is the deadline to use the DPE. The #Cavs have been granted a disabled player exception worth $8.9 million for the season-ending injury to Ricky Rubio, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. March 10 is the deadline to use the DPE.

What do the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to Improve their roster?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and veteran forward Kevin Love

With the Cleveland Cavaliers recently getting awarded a disabled player exception, it could give the team an opportunity to strengthen its rotation. The Cavaliers have continued to impress with their play on the court this year, and have won eight of their last ten games, including a recent three-game winning streak.

With the sensational play of rising star Darius Garland this year, it looks as if the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have to lean on the combination of Garland and big man Evan Mobley moving forward.

There are still a number of assets on the roster who have stood out with their play as of late. Isaac Okoro continues to be a strong defensive wing who is showing flashes this year. Veteran forward Kevin Love remains an influential leader and big-time contributor, as well as Jarrett Allen, who continues to be a strong force while holding down the interior.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



We're 21-5 in those games Surpassed last season's double-double total last night with his 26th of the season.We're 21-5 in those games Surpassed last season's double-double total last night with his 26th of the season.We're 21-5 in those games 😚 https://t.co/kmKbvdroqH

If Cleveland is going to make a move, it will most likely be a strategic addition. The team is going to need to add a veteran that could give them more of an offensive boost when on the floor.

One of the rumored names that could be of interest is Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon. The veteran wing would give Cleveland's locker room another veteran presence, while also giving the team a dangerous outside shooting weapon in their rotation.

With the Houston Rockets looking to potentially unload some players for future assets, it could be an intelligent move for Cleveland to look at adding Gordon to the mix. Gordon has a salary cap figure of $18.2 million this season, so it could create some difficulties for the Cavaliers if they are looking to maintain salary cap flexibility moving forward.

There should also be plenty of other veterans around the league that could potentially prove to be a smart addition to the Cleveland lineup as they attempt to make a serious run at the NBA Playoffs.

One such player is Sacramento Kings wing Buddy Hield, who is also expected to be on the move. He could provide another scoring threat in the Cavaliers' rotation that could stretch the floor from deep. The challenge with acquiring Hield is similar to that of Eric Gordon; in fact, Hield's contract would take up more cap space compared to the Houston Rockets veteran.

Another similar player that would fall in that same category would be Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant. The Pistons are expected to potentially trade Grant prior to the trade deadline, but it is projected that there will be a bidding war to acquire the versatile wing.

There's also a chance that the team could look to add a potential free agent in the buy-out market, although it seems more likely that the team will target the trade market instead.

As the Cavaliers continue to shine with their play on the court, it will be interesting to see who the Front Office decides to bring in to strengthen the roster.

Also Read Article Continues below

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in basketball.

Edited by David Nyland