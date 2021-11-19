Analyzing the 3 key factors behind the Phoenix Suns' 10-0 run in the 2021-22 NBA season

Although the basketball world has been buzzing about the Golden State Warriors' start, there's another Western Conference team starting to heat up. After the Phoenix Suns began the 2021-22 NBA season with a 1-3 record, fans were starting to wonder if the Suns could regain the magic that saw them reach last year's NBA Finals.

The team was dealing with a number of off-the-court distractions, and there was starting to be some doubt about the Suns getting back on the right track.

That doubt has been laid to rest as the Phoenix Suns have rattled off 10 straight wins. The team has an 11-3 record, trailing the Golden State Warriors by one game for the best record in the NBA. It's the first time the Phoenix Suns have had a 10-game winning streak since 2010, when Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was the team's starting point guard.

After a slow start, the Suns have quickly become the team everyone expected they would be. They have received outstanding production as of late from a number of players. Let's take a look at three factors behind the surge.

No. 3: Rotation stepping up

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges has impressed with his recent play

Throughout the NBA season, teams are going to have to adjust when notable players suffer injuries throughout the grueling grind of an entire season.

That was a factor the Suns dealt with early on, as big man Deandre Ayton had a number of nagging injuries that led to him missing extended time. Ayton played in six of the first seven games before sitting out the next five outings. With Ayton needing time to recover from knee soreness, the Suns needed others to step up their game.

One of the unlikely heroes was veteran big man Frank Kaminsky. After being buried in the rotation, Kaminsky injected life into the team with his play with Ayton out. Over the span of five games, Kaminsky averaged 14.2 points in just 26.7 minutes of action. One of his most notable performances came in a road win against the Portland Trail Blazers in which Kaminsky dropped 31 points.

But that wasn't the only player who responded. Mikal Bridges has impressed lately with his ability on both sides of the floor. During the winning streak, Bridges has averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field.

And since returning, Deandre Ayton has given the Suns another huge boost. In his last two games, the Phoenix Suns big man has averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 70.4% from the field.

