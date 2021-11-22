Analyzing how PJ Tucker has played an instrumental role in the Miami Heat's early success | NBA 2021-22 season

Who would have thought PJ Tucker would go on to be so impactful for the Miami Heat so early on? His signing was met with lots of mixed reactions. Some from a losing standpoint of the Milwaukee Bucks front office and others from a happy realization that a veteran of his quality will be joining the Heat roster.

Having spent 10 seasons in the NBA, representing four franchises - the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. PJ Tucker won his first NBA championship with the Bucks in the 2020-21 NBA season.

He was very instrumental in the Bucks' defense and aided them in clinching the title for the first time in 50 years. In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, PJ Tucker made it hell for the likes of Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker to make plays on the court. His amazing ability to keep perimeter players in check seemed like the missing piece for the Bucks' roster as he gave them an edge.

The franchise's refusal to re-sign the power forward came as a shock to many. PJ Tucker signed with the Heat and has gone on to show he is still very much capable as he shines for the Heat.

PJ Tucker's impact on the Miami Heat's roster in the early 2021-22 NBA season

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during Media Day at FTX Arena on September 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Heat procured the services of 2021 NBA champion PJ Tucker during the off-season. His signing to a two-year contract worth $15 million was announced by the Heat on August 7, 2021.

On the signing of Tucker, the Heat president Pat Riley said:

“P.J. Tucker is the perfect addition to this team. He brings both shooting and, most importantly, the ability to defend a lot of perimeter players. We love his versatility in order to put a defensive team on the court, where all five guys can defend, while also having enough shooting and scoring to win games.”

He has so far shown all that and more in the early phases of the season. PJ Tucker has posted better numbers than he has in the past five seasons. Registering 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while starting all 17 games for the Heat.

In their opening game of the season, the Heat took on PJ Tucker's former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker was paired to man-mark Giannis Antetokounmpo and boy did he do a perfect job. PJ gave the Greek Freak a tough time on the court, limiting his input to 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists by the end of the game - his lowest record so far this season.

David Lang @Dukielang PJ Tucker already put more force on Giannis than the Heat did the ENTIRE series last year PJ Tucker already put more force on Giannis than the Heat did the ENTIRE series last year

Such a classic performance guaranteed the Heat's victory over the Bucks with a 42-point differential. Tucker was also very impactful on the offense, as he led the team in three-pointers, netting 2-of-3 three-pointer attempts, recording a 66.7% accuracy.

He has recorded two double-doubles this season thus far, against the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz. Posted more three-pointers in fewer games than he did in his time with the Bucks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PJ Tucker has added much-needed defensive power to the Heat, and this has seen them rank fourth in the league, recording 11 wins in 17 games played. It is a direct opposite of where they were in the previous season, with six wins and 11 losses in their first 17 games.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar