Analyzing the possible scenarios for the LA Lakers if Anthony Davis plays vs. if he doesn't play against the Phoenix Suns l NBA Playoffs 2021

The LA Lakers were hit hard by an injury bug when Anthony Davis suffered a groin strain in Game 4 of their series against the Phoenix Suns. After losing him for more than two months to an Achilles injury and a calf strain during the regular season, Davis could miss time on the court once again.

Everyone in the Lakers organization was preparing for the worst regarding the severity of Davis’ injury. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said that Davis is being monitored day-to-day and his status is “unclear” for Game 5 against the Suns.

Also, The Athletic’s Shams Charania says that it’s unlikely that Anthony Davis will play in Game 5.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

More than likely, the LA Lakers won’t have one of the NBA’s best players around during a crucial game that could determine their fate this postseason.

When he’s on his game both on offense and defense, Anthony Davis is a dream to watch and a nightmare for opponents. Few players can match his impact on both ends of the floor, and the threat of his presence defensively keeps foes away from the rim or changes their shots.

Let’s look at the different scenarios in which Anthony Davis plays or does not play:

If Anthony Davis plays in Game 5...

Devin Booker #1 puts up a shot over Anthony Davis #3.

Game 5 is a pivotal contest as the winner will have two opportunities to clinch the series. A surprise appearance by Anthony Davis would mean that he’ll be around for short stretches and he could be limping on the court at times.

He struggled in Game 4 because of a left knee sprain that he was already dealing with prior to tipoff. He had a -8 plus/minus rating for the game due to the injury and he could be severely hampered by it and the groin strain for Game 5.

Could a hobbling Anthony Davis be good for the LA Lakers?

Definitely not. If he tries to play through the injury, his impact will be limited. With less than 48 hours of rest for Game 5, it would be a miracle if the defending champs could get him close to 80 percent.

If Anthony Davis doesn’t play in Game 5...

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 block out Deandre Ayton #22.

At this point, it’s better for Anthony Davis not to play considering his condition. During his first nine games since returning from a 30-game absence during the regular season, he had a horrible 114.2 defensive rating and became a liability.

The LA Lakers should work on their sets without Davis in mind. LeBron James seems to have his mind made up that his All-Star teammate will be absent from Game 5 and is ready to take on more responsibilities.

Asked by @ramonashelburne if he can still carry a team on his back at 36, LeBron says: It starts with my approach. It starts with my accountability. It trickles down to everybody else. These shoulders were built like this for a reason. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) May 30, 2021

The key is for the LA Lakers to play inside-out when they have Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol and/or Montrezl Harrell on the floor to make use of their size advantage. Going small may not be an option now, with Harrell at center instead of Davis.

The shooters, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (if he can play), Wesley Matthews and Ben McLemore, cannot afford to miss their shots from the outside anymore. They are shooting a measly 29.1 percent from three-point range in four playoff games so far.

LeBron will be driving and dishing to his shooters early and often, and the only chance they have on offense is if James’ teammates start hitting their shots.

If Anthony Davis plays the rest of the series...

Whether the LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns series ends in Game 6 or extends to a Game 7, Anthony Davis will have to play productive minutes on both ends of the floor for the Lakers to allow him to suit up.

“This is on me, we’ll be better Game 2.”



Anthony Davis tonight:



34 points

9 rebounds

7 assists

3 blocks

18/21 FT



He delivered. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BgsSk9UPJR — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) May 26, 2021

If they do, the LA Lakers will need Anthony Davis to be fully engaged and aggressive in the remaining games. In the two LA wins in the series, he averaged 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Twenty minutes of focused production from Davis will do in case he can give it a go.

If Anthony Davis gives 100 percent effort and hustle in the 20 to 25 minutes, for example, that he’s on the floor, the Lakers have a shot at winning the series.

If Anthony Davis doesn’t play the rest of the series...

Anthony Davis #3 and Kyle Kuzma #0 are helped up off the floor by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 and Andre Drummond #2.

It will be interesting to see how the LA Lakers adapt to playing without Anthony Davis beyond Game 5. They were outrebounded by the Suns in Game 1 and had the advantage by just one in the Game 4 loss. The oOtherers will have to step up in the rebounding department and crash the boards with impunity with Davis sidelined.

Additionally, this means the Lakers’ shooters will have to knock down their shots, not just in Game 5, but also for the duration of the series.

Also, with little margin for error, the entire team will have to shoot better than 77.3 percent from the free-throw line. Anthony Davis has made most of the free throws for his squad previously and if he’s out, it’s more imperative that they make their freebies.

The outlook for the LA Lakers isn’t as bleak as most people think without Anthony Davis. A few more three-pointers here and there, and they would have won Games 1 and 4. But they will now have to play with a sense of urgency and avoid the lackadaisical effort they put up in the losses in order to advance to the next round.

