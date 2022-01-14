Analyzing the pros and cons of a Russell Westbrook-Ben Simmons swap

As the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches, fans and the media are wondering if LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled guard Ben Simmons will be moved. What if the two were swapped for each other?

With the Lakers (21-21) a picture of underachievement, it's clear Westbrook has struggled to fit in with the team. Simmons has yet to appear in a game after demanding a trade this offseason.

So, many have wondered if the Lakers could be a suitor for Simmons, as the team is in desperate need of a change. According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, sources tell him the Sixers have zero interest in a deal.

"Sources say that’s also the reason the Sixers have zero interest in the prospect of swapping Simmons for Westbrook," Amick tweeted.

Is a Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons swap possible?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been on the shelf since demanding a trade in the offseason.

The upcoming weeks of the season will be rife with rumors and speculation. It's also a time when trades can come to fruition quickly. Although Amick points out that the 76ers don't have interest in a swap at this moment, the concept remains intriguing. Is there a chance the Lakers could pull off a move for the versatile talent of Simmons?

Let's take a look at some pros and cons involving a potential trade.

The pros

Could the LA Lakers get a new running mate for LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis?

While the LA Lakers will have their work cut out for them to swing a deal for Ben Simmons, crazier things have happened in the NBA. Chances are, the Lakers would need to offer a serious amount of draft capital, while also getting another team involved in the transaction. It would take a lot of wrinkles to pull off, but it's not impossible.

But because of the trade for Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans (and the Stepien Rule), the Lakers don't have a first-round draft pick they can trade until 2026.

Any potential acquisition of Simmons would go a long way to help the Lakers' defense, which has been a weakness. Simmons is one of the most versatile defenders in the league with his size and ability to defend multiple positions. While the 25-year-old won't solve all of the Lakers' problems, his length and versatility would give Los Angeles a serious boost in their lineup.

Simmons' addition would also give the Lakers another young talent locked up for the foreseeable future, as Simmons is one of the league's more gifted playmakers.

While Russell Westbrook has been a disappointment with the Lakers, there's still some belief that a fresh start could be just what the doctor ordered. Could Westbrook have a resurrgence with the Philadelphia 76ers? Perhaps. But it would take a lot of other pieces for the Sixers to be willing to take the gamble.

If the Lakers can pair a serious amount of draft compensation, along with young pieces from their roster and get other teams involved in the deal, it could spark a conversation. While Westbrook hasn't looked like his normal self this year, he's still a dangerous weapon when at his best.

The idea of pairing him alongside Joel Embiid could be intriguing, but it's likely Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey will want much more in return.

The Cons

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

The reality is that any potential Russell Westbrook deal is going to take some serious magic in order for the Lakers to get it done.

Westbrook's play has declined this year, and his current contract creates a challenge for the Lakers to move. The 33-year-old guard is set to make $44.2 million this year, and he has a player option next year for $47 million. That is going to create a potential curveball for any team that wants to acquire the veteran guard.

On the other side of the table, while Lakers fans would be intrigued with the idea of adding a young, versatile talent like Simmons, the fit would come into question. Simmons would help the Lakers defense. The problem is that Simmons would make a struggling shooting team even worse.

Simmons is one of the worst outside shooters in NBA history. In a league that values 3-point shooting more than ever, Simmons is an amazing 5-for-34 (14.7%) in his entire four-year career. In fact, he didn't make a 3-pointer in his first two seasons in the league (0-for-17). Plus, his issues with avoiding clutch shots date back to his one year in college, at Louisiana State University in 2015-16.

Any potential trade for Simmons would have to include more than just Westbrook, as the 76ers front office isn't going to be drooling over the idea of adding an aging point guard with a high salary.

At the end of the day, it could end up being a pipe dream for the Lakers as they might not have enough additional pieces to acquire Simmons. Daryl Morey and the 76ers front office know that they have a serious asset that will be a hot commodity. If the Lakers were to pull of a miracle trade, it's likely they would have to get multiple teams involved in the transaction in order to sweeten the deal.

