Euro Basketball: Jarrell Eddie transfers to SIG Strasbourg

SIG Strasbourg are still trying to reconstruct their roster after several departures.

SIG Strasbourg inked American Jarrell Eddie to a one-year deal on September 7, in what is a reunion of sorts. Eddie, who was with the French Pro A team in 2018-19, played at Fernabache last season.

The 6-7 forward averaged 8.0 points along with 1.8 3-pointers and 2.4 rebounds in 45 appearances overall in 2020-21. He connected on 51.3% of his shots from the field and 48.8% from beyond the arc last year.

The Virginia Tech product has moved around quite a bit since turning pro. Eddie went undrafted out of college and signed with the Austin Spurs in the G-League in 2014.

He then spent 2015-18 bouncing between the G-League (Austin and Windy City Bulls) as well as four NBA teams, the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls. All totaled, Eddie appeared in 34 NBA contests.

Eddie moved overseas to SIG Strasbourg for the 2018-19 campaign, where he was named the Leaders Cup MVP while leading them to the Leaders Cup championship. He transferred to Spain's UCAM Murcia before moving onto Fenerbache.

Eddie is SIG Strasbourg's biggest signing this offseason. The 29-year-old can play both small and power forward as he is long and athletic. Eddie can score inside and out, but he is mainly a 3-point specialist.

SIG Strasbourg 2021-22

SIG Strasbourg retooled their roster after going 25-11 and finishing fourth in the Elite Pro A last season as they lost nine players. They were also French Cup quarterfinalists and finished fourth in the Champions Basketball League.

2021 Pro-A MVP and Champions League MVP Bonzie Colson and Ishmael Wainwright, who is now with the Toronto Raptors, are among the departed players.

SIG Strasbourg are once again under the direction of 34-year-old Lassi Tuovi, who is entering his second season in the first chair. They are currently in training camp with the regular season starting on Oct. 2.

SIG Strasbourg will once again participate in the Champions Basketball League and are slotted in Group F with Filou Oostende, Tofas and another team surviving the qualifying rounds.

Here is a look at SIG Strasbourg's roster.

🍿 Despite losing the #BasketballCL MVP Bonzie Colson, @SIGStrasbourg put together another strong squad! — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) September 7, 2021

Guards

John Roberson: The 5-11, 32-year-old is slated to start at point guard. Roberson came to SIG Strasbourg after spending last season with CB Estudiantes, where he averaged 11.1, 2.4 3-pointers, and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Jaromir Bohacik: The 6-5, 29-year-old wing is slated to start at shooting guard. He is a returning player who averaged 9.8 points, 1.5 triples, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a season ago.

DeAndre Lansdowne: The 32-year-old combo guard is a returning player. Lansdowne is expected to come off the bench again this year. He averaged 9.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest in 2020-21.

Currier Gaylor: The 6-6 wing split time between LNB Pro-B (Lille Metropole Basket Club) and the Jeep Elite League (BCM Gravelines), averaging a combined 9.9 points, 2.0 3-pointers, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field along with 46.6% from long distance. He will come off the bench this season.

Jean Baptise-Maille: The 27-year-old, 6-2 point guard is another returning player. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 in 51 contests, including 14 starts. Baptise-Maille will mostly come off the bench.

Pietrus Illan: The 16-year-old point guard will likely remain on SIG Strasbourg's second team for at least the first part of the season.

Forward

Jarrell Eddie: Eddie is expected to start at small forward.

Matt Mitchell: The 6-6 forward is a rookie out of San Diego State, where he was the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team selection. He played with the San Antonio Spurs Summer League team. Mitchell is expected to start at small forward.

Ike Udanoh: The 6-8, 32-year-old is a returning player who averaged 5.9 points along with 5.0 rebounds in 43 appearances last year. He is slated to start at center.

Georgi Joseph: The 38-year-old grizzled veteran comes to SIG Strasbourg from Le Portel, where he produced 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 rebounds (2.6 offensive), 2.0 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field. He is slated to back up both frontcourt positions.

Michael Belle: The 6-4, 17-year-old England native will likely spend most of this season with the second team. He made one appearance with Sig Strasbourg last season. Belle averaged 8.1 points, 5.0 caroms (2.05 offensive), and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.8% from the field for Espoirs Strasbourg in 2020-21.

Leopold Cavaliere: The 25-year-old, 6-8 forward is another returning player, totaling 5.4 points along with 4.2 caroms while shooting 55.9% from the field.

Also Read

Yannis Morin: The 28-year-old forward/center is currently on the injured list as he deals with a toe injury that he suffered last season. He compiled 9.3 points along with 4.6 caroms (2.2 offensive) in 2020 for Sig Strasbourg.

Edited by Rohit Mishra