"And it felt a lot like Kobe and Shaq because they couldn't guard ‘em" - Ty Lue compares LeBron James and Kyrie Irving's insane 2016 Finals performance to great Lakers duo

Ty Lue helped LeBron James and Kyrie Irving author one of the biggest comebacks in pro sports history in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title. Behind their dynamic duo, the Cavs will mount a stunning come-from-behind series win to dethrone Steph Curry and the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James was almost inhuman in that series, averaging 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks. It was arguably the four-time MVP’s best finals performance statistic-wise.

Providing James with much-needed help was Kyrie Irving, who turned in 27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in seven games.

In an episode of Knuckleheads, Ty Lue, who was the head coach of the Cavaliers at the time, revealed his thoughts during that improbable championship run:

“We was down 3-1 but we never lost confidence. We just had to make a couple of tweaks here and there and we knew we could win. Bron and Kyrie, 40-40. Next night, Bron and Kyrie 38-36, they just totally dominated the series. From Game 3 on, they just dominated. And it felt a lot like Kobe and Shaq because they couldn't guard ‘em.”

Ty Lue, who was in two of the LA Lakers’ three-peat romp in the early 2000s, couldn’t help but recall Shaq and Kobe's dominance in those timesThese iconic Laker superstars almost gave no chance to their opponents back in those days. In the 2016 Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were just as unstoppable as those Laker legends.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Four years ago today, Cleveland Cavaliers came back down 3-1 to defeat the Warriors in the NBA Finals



LeBron feels as if this accomplishment made him the GOAT

Four years ago today, Cleveland Cavaliers came back down 3-1 to defeat the Warriors in the NBA FinalsLeBron feels as if this accomplishment made him the GOAThttps://t.co/zY3BQC9ubY

Lue got his facts a bit wrong when it came to the scoring output of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving starting in Game 3. Here’s how those two Cavaliers superstars lit up the scoreboard in seven games:

Games LeBron James points Kyrie Irving points Game 1 23 26 Game 2 19 10 Game 3 32 30 Game 4 25 34 Game 5 41 41 Game 6 41 23 Game 7 27 26

The current LA Clippers head coach may not remember the exact numbers but he clearly recalls their dominance. Following the Cavs’ humiliating Game 2 loss, where James and Irving combined for 29 points, the two superstars would turn it on to a different level.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving made the signature plays of the series in Game 7

LeBron James' iconic block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 was the lasting image of the 2016 NBA Finals. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

In Game 7 on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the Golden State Warriors with a little under four minutes left in the game. Both teams traded blanks before the Warriors were seemingly going to score on a fastbreak courtesy of Andre Iguodala.

In a play that would become famous as “The Block,” LeBron James would chase down Iguodala’s shot and leave the basketball world in disbelief. The game, though, was still tied after a few exchanges before Ty Lue called a timeout.

After a timeout, Lue would design a play to put Steph Curry instead of Klay Thompson on Kyrie Irving. The Cavs’ point guard stared down the Warriors’ franchise player before unleashing one of the most iconic shots in NBA history. Irving sank the go-ahead three to push Cleveland into the lead.

ESPN @espn with this historic block on Andre Iguodala Three years ago today, @KingJames helped secure Cleveland's first NBAwith this historic block on Andre Iguodala Three years ago today, @KingJames helped secure Cleveland's first NBA 🏆 with this historic block on Andre Iguodala 🙌 https://t.co/7Fy07F1tD3

Cleveland’s defense remained stout in the game’s biggest moments to hold off the Warriors before James nailed a free throw to cap off a wild series. The win enabled the Akron, Ohio native to deliver on his promise of bringing a championship to Cleveland.

Edited by Rohit Mishra