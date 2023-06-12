"And Portland, let him out of prison" - Stephen A. Smith wants Miami Heat to target Damian Lillard

Right now, the Miami Heat still find themselves battling it out with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. As the series might be heading to an end, one analyst already has his mind on the offseason for the Eastern Conference champions.

Over the past few years, Damian Lillard has been at the top of the list of stars who need a change of scenery. While the Portland Trail Blazers have failed to put a contending roster around him, the All-Star guard has remained loyal to franchise.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith was asked about players the Miami Heat should target if they lose to the Denver Nuggets. The first name he brought up was Lillard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Damian Lillard, easy choice."

"He's got a legit six years left easy, in his career... Portland, let him out of prison."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "Damian Lillard, easy choice... he's got a legit 6 years easy left in his career ... And Portland, let him out of prison. Let him out of Trail Blazer prison."



Stephen A. Smith on who the Heat should target this offseason if they lose in the NBA Finals



"Damian Lillard, easy choice... he's got a legit 6 years easy left in his career ... And Portland, let him out of prison. Let him out of Trail Blazer prison."Stephen A. Smith on who the Heat should target this offseason if they lose in the NBA Finalshttps://t.co/n0gaySCXN2

Lillard, 32, is still an elite talent in the NBA. In the 58 games he played in last year, he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

Should the Miami Heat go after Damian Lillard?

Right now, it is unclear what the future of Damian Lillard will be. However, if he does become availble, the Miami Heat should be one of the first teams in line.

From a fit standpoint, Lillard makes perfect sense for Miami. They have a proven track record of success in the playoffs, which will help him chase a championship. Pairing him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also helps hides his shortcomings on the defensive end.

Right now, it's clear that the Heat need more firepower. Butler is doing what he can, but needs more help offensivley. Giving him a running mate in Lillard who can 50 points on any given night would make the Heat even harder to compete with.

On the other side of things, Miami could be a good trade partner for Portland as well. They have multiple first round picks, and have good young players. The Heat might have to move on from Tyler Herro, but that comes with the cost of doing business.

A trade between these two teams could be a win-win scenario. Lillard gets sent to a legitimate title contender, and the Trail Blazers get a mix of picks and players to help speed up a rebuild.

If Lillard did want to compete for a championship while still at his peak, getting traded to the Heat might be his best bet.

Poll : 0 votes