The rise of the Golden State Warriors

Krishna Prasanth
11 Jul 2018, 05:49 IST

The "cheat-code" to break the NBA?

"Monstars" are an elite basketball team formed in the movie "Space Jam" (one of the more popular basketball movies which cast Micheal Jordan in it. It consisted of aliens who steal the "talents" of then-popular NBA players such as Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, etc.

This team was so good, even Micheal Jordan had trouble beating them in the movie. They are highly referenced in pop culture, as the greatest team assembled of all time in the same breath as the 1992 USA Men's basketball team or simply the "Dream Team"

The "gold" standard for the greatest basketball team ever assembled

On one hand, the "Monstars" (as good as they are) are purely fictional and the "Dream Team" was formed for the single purpose of helping the USA to compete and "guarantee" the gold medal at the 1992 Olympic games for basketball.

In the modern day NBA, its quite ridiculous for a single NBA team to form such a highly talented team by virtue of either, building through NBA Draft over the years or through signings.

As in the case of the NBA Draft, you can never be sure of the player you are going to draft however good his achievements are at the collegiate level or from the perceived potential of his physical attributes.

In the case of free agent signings, the luxury tax bill is to prevent certain teams having total control over the entire league by splashing money as per their wish and also attracting talent purely by means of the popularity of their franchise. Assembling a team containing two or three All-Stars is itself a monumental task, but just imagine a starting five of five All-Stars all below the age of 30.

Impossible, right?

Not so much for the back-to-back NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

They were able to achieve the above-mentioned feat, by recently signing one of the top centers of the NBA currently, DeMarcus Cousins for a one-year $5.3 million deal using their mid-level exception.

The Warriors over the recent years have proven to be untouchable by the sheer amount of talent in their roster (built by uncanny draft selections over the years) and more so after the addition of Kevin Durant by way of free-agency, resulting in back-to-back NBA championships.

So what better way to cement your three-peat then to add one of the best centers in the league who has been overlooked by many teams over doubts surrounding his return from his Achilles injury even though he averaged stellar numbers of 25.2 points per game, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists at a deal that can be considered as "dimes and nickels".

Now imagine adding this level of talent to the likes of Stephen Curry (26.4 PPG, 6.1 assists & 5.1RB, Klay Thompson (20.0 PPG, 2.5 assists & 3.8 rebounds), Kevin Durant (26.4 PPG, 5.4 assists & 6.8 rebounds) and Draymond Green (11.0 PPG, 7.6 rebounds & 1.3 BPG). [Last season averages]

The line-up on paper itself, sends shivers down the spine of the other 29 NBA teams, though there is the argument of Cousins and his attitude adjusting properly with the team and also the impact and recovery of his Achilles injury.

He is not expected to play right from the start of the season but the postseason is the time the Warriors would really look forward to his services and his double-doubles could prove valuable during important matchups helping them to a three-peat and further cementing their legacy as a dynasty.

So, the message is clear for the rest of the NBA.

The 2018-19 Warriors are here.