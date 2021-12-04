"And you still need the services of LeBron James in the regular season to play so many minutes, it's an indictment against you" - Stephen A. Smith criticizes LA Lakers' other stars as LeBron continues to log more minutes

Stephen A. Smith has explained how the spike in LeBron James' minutes this season matters for the LA Lakers. James averages 36.9 minutes per game this season, the most in his four campaigns with the Lakers.

Speaking on ESPN’s show, NBA Today, Smith criticized LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and the front office, who put together the roster. He argued that LeBron James, at 36 years old, should not carry the team every night.

Smith said:

“I am very concerned. The reason I am very concerned is because the reason he would be playing those minutes is because he obviously needs to for this team to be successful.”

He added:

“And you still need the services of LeBron James in the regular season to play so many minutes. It's an indictment against you [the players]. Of course, it’s a tribute to him [James] and his greatness as well, but it is an indictment against you [the players], and it's dam sure an indictment against the coach Frank Vogel.”

The fact that LeBron James is playing so many minutes is certainly an issue for the LA Lakers. However, it should be noted that he has only played in 11 of 23 games. So even though James has played more minutes than usual, he has played fewer games.

Having said that, Smith is also correct because the Lakers are 5-7 with James on the team.

LA Lakers without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star teammates Russell Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6

Even if LeBron James does sit out a game for whatever reason, the LA Lakers still have two multiple-time All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

However, Davis struggled early in the season. Meanwhile, Westbrook is new to the Lakers and is yet to carve out his role in the team.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers will be without LeBron James when they host the Heat tonight at 10 ET on ESPN.



The Lakers have been outscored by 42 points in 165 minutes with Davis and Westbrook on the court without LeBron James. The Lakers will be without LeBron James when they host the Heat tonight at 10 ET on ESPN.The Lakers have been outscored by 42 points in 165 minutes with Davis and Westbrook on the court without LeBron James. https://t.co/2DsXtDtd8Z

James is, without a doubt, the leader of this Lakers team. So when he is out, it makes sense that they would struggle.

Davis is starting to rediscover his form and is averaging 24.3 points and 10 rebounds. However, he is shooting under 20% from the three-point line.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Russell Westbrook over the last 6 Games:



26 Points, 10 Assists, 9 Rebounds

31 Points, 10 Assists, 13 Rebounds

20 Points, 5 Assists, 7 Rebounds

29 Points, 11 Assists, 10 Rebounds

25 Points, 9 Assists, 6 Rebounds

23 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds



Brodie. 😤 Russell Westbrook over the last 6 Games:26 Points, 10 Assists, 9 Rebounds 31 Points, 10 Assists, 13 Rebounds20 Points, 5 Assists, 7 Rebounds29 Points, 11 Assists, 10 Rebounds25 Points, 9 Assists, 6 Rebounds23 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds Brodie. 😤 https://t.co/7E6P7E76Gs

Meanwhile, Westbrook is the one player that Lakers fans are hoping to see turn things around. He averages 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, which are outstanding numbers.

Westbrook loves to have the ball in his hands. With James out, it is the perfect opportunity for him to be the leader on offense.

It is still very early in the season to count out an older team that is looking to make the playoffs. LeBron James should be ready for that run.

