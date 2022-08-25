"Then the DJ looked at me and says, 'Man, f**k them; Y'all here'" - Yesteryear AND1 streetball star reminisces how his crew matched 2004 NBA champs Detroit Pistons in popularity

The NBA is synonymous with basketball in the United States and the world in general. Since its inception in 1946, it has taken off and become one of the most reputed sports leagues – growing in popularity with every passing season. It has had its ups and downs, but the entertainment it brings is unmatched.

Back in the 90s, however, with the advent of AND1 – an apparel manufacturing and street basketball brand – the streets gained popularity. AND1 started off as a t-shirt-making brand and when they recognized the talent in the streets, the company was riding a strong wave. AND1 ventured into mixtapes and then a whole tour with a squad of streetball players, giving them popularity like the NBA.

In the latest Netflix documentary, titles, “Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1”, The Dribbling Machine aka Shane Woney was reminiscent of the appreciation they received.

“I’ll never forget. We're in the club, and I see the Detroit Pistons just won their second NBA championship, and I'm telling the DJ, "Yo, Chauncey Billups is here." And then the DJ looked at me and says, "Man, f--- them. Y'all here."

The AND1 Mixtape tour was making strides and ESPN showed interest in telecasting their games, which led to them playing in a lot of NBA arenas. The Professor aka Grayson Boucher joined the AND1 team in 2003, via their “Survivor" contest. He slowly turned into a fan favorite, helping AND1 gain popularity through packed arenas.

The AND1 team was now ready to go global, and they were showered with love wherever they went. The team traveled to Tokyo, Sydney, Paris, and a few other cities, where the craze was apparently more than the United States. Starting from streetside courts, the AND1 players were recognized in places they had never set foot in previously – which spoke highly about their success.

Not an NBA star but still a legend

The Dribbling Machine was a local star in Bronx, New York, and still is to this day. The fame and popularity that the AND1 Mixtape tour got him, helped him better his life to a certain extent. Shane Woney did not end up in the NBA, but is still considered a streetball legend, given his unparalleled dribbling skills.

AND1 Basketball recently started a Mixtape Tour Stories podcast, in which Shane Woney spoke about what being a legend means.

“To be an official streetball legend um, honestly, you have to – somebody have to say – have some type of pro level experience to be able to say, ‘You know what, he could have been in the league.’”

“For me personally, I didn’t think I was a legend until a legend called me a legend. When I had guys like Pee Wee Kirkland and Joe Hammond – from New York, possible one of the top legends in streetball history – when they come up to me and say ‘You know what, you’re going to be a legend one day, that’s when you get stamped.”

Per networthpost.org, Shane The Dribbling Machine is worth $500,000, with his profession listed as an ’Actor.' Shane Woney currently spends a lot of time coaching kids in basketball, and runs a tournament called the "Future Talent Tournament" as well.

