Andre Drummond trade story: A fiasco or clever move?

The Pistons traded Andre Drummond for Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick.

One feels pity for Andre Drummond, who was let go almost for free by the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Pistons traded him for Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick. Why were Detroit Pistons so desperate to give Drummond away?

A 6'9" Center from Mount Vernon, Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star. He is one of the best pick-and-roll players in the league and dominates the glass like no one else. And the best part is, he is only 26-years-old!

However, with the Modern NBA having Bigs that are versatile defensively, and shoot well from the field and beyond, Drummond is lagging. We know a lot of positives about Drummond, but his inefficiencies shadow all the good. The guy is just a 12.4 % shooter from beyond the arc and does not have a well-crafted game on the post. He not only misses free throws but lacks to have a proper rotation on the defensive end.

Bad track-record

Moreover, this might be half the reason for Pistons being desperate to trade him. With Drummond on the team, the Pistons have not played a single playoff game. The things were not going ahead with the Big Man for the Pistons, and they had to make something happen to go ahead as a franchise. It is clear, the Pistons wanted to move over Andre Drummond!

One thing is sure though, the way Pistons gave him away, surely degenerates his worth if he opts for free agency next season. If Drummond enters free agency, he might not get as many offers as he would expect. And even if some offers are there, the money will be way less than his expectations. To avoid such circumstances, this post-season with the Cavs will be very important for Drummond- who will have a chance to heat up the trade market again.

Talking about the Pistons now, they have indicated that they want to start from ground zero. However, Pistons will have another uphill task to deal with Blake Griffin- who is under a huge contract and currently recovering from injury. They also lack quality young talent on the roster and will be all eyes open towards acquiring fresh blood. All in all, the Pistons have a long way to go, but things have started happening for them.

So, one would not call this trade a fiasco because the Pistons have started to move in the right direction. The contracts for all the players- Knight, Henson, Reggie Jackson, and Langston Galloway- expire this season- which is another good sign for the team. The Pistons might not have got the desired return, but they would give it away for the long-term.

Full Trade Details#Cavs receive:

- C Andre Drummond#Pistons receive:

- G Brandon Knight

- C John Henson

- 2023 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/VkkJUl4YrX — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) February 6, 2020