Andrew Wiggins career stats: How has Warriors' star fared against LA Lakers in recent seasons

Diving into Andrew Wiggins' career stats, the former No. 1 pick has had great success against the LA Lakers. This should hopefully bode well for the defending champions as they battle with LeBron James and company in the second round of the postseason.

Throughout his career, Andrew Wiggins has faced off against the Lakers 29 times in his career. In those games, he is averaging 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The former All-Star is also shooting 47.1% for the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Of all the teams in the NBA, Wiggins has one of his highest PPG numbers against the Lakers. His highest total is against the Toronto Raptors at 22.2 points.

In Game 1 against the Lakers in this series, Wiggins posted a stat line of 15 points and six rebounds.

