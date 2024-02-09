Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson flaunts exclusive Warriors jersey sweater for 2022 NBA champion

Mychal Johnson, girlfriend of Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, took to Instagram to share a video of custom-made jersey sweaters for the NBA champion on her story. The sweaters were of a blueish shade and bore the credentials of Wiggins' Golden State jersey with the number 22. Johnson also tagged Kelly Daley, the maker of those sweaters, in her story.

Mychal Johnson's Instagram story flaunting the custom-made jersey sweater

Mychal Johnson is a social media influencer and was in the TV show, "Beyond Crisis," in 2017.

Raised in an athletic family, Johnson also followed a basketball career previously. Mychal was a member of the University of Notre Dame basketball team, with consistently good records season after season. She also participated in the Amateur Athletic Union as a player for her father's basketball team, the WV Thunder.

Mychal’s development in her basketball career was hindered by the injuries she suffered. The injuries ultimately became the reason for her not becoming a professional basketball player.

Mychal Johnson thinks her beau and Jonathan Kuminga can form a dynamic duo on the court

By liking a tweet on X, Mychal Johnson made her stance known on Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins playing together. The tweet showed Kuminga's and Wiggins' stats in the last 10 Warriors games in which they played together. Scoring 20+ points each, the stat sheet shows Kuminga and Wiggins are forming a dynamic duo on the court and the post was captioned:

"It's safe to say they can play together 🤝"

This comes as a welcome sign for Wiggins whose name was tossed around in trade rumors due to some underwhelming performances this season. Wiggins’ viability as a trade candidate is an interesting element of the Warriors’ pre-deadline decision-making. Kuminga, however, is not available for trade.

Wiggins has been disappointing for the Golden State Warriors this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was even benched at one point due to his inconsistency.

However, he erupted for a double-double in the Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins led the team to their 127-104 victory with Jonathan Kuminga adding 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

This came just before the NBA trade deadline on 8 Feb. and may have provided some evidence as to why trading Andrew Wiggins could be a mistake.

In the Warriors' latest game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Wiggins registered 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes of playtime. Kuminga tallied 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes. The Warriors won the match 131-109, led by Stephen Curry with 42 points.

