Andrew Wiggins Injury: Warriors's star to play Game 6 against Lakers with minute restrictions 

Andrew Wiggins' injury will see him face a minutes restriction in Game 6 as the Golden State Warriors look to stave off elimination. According to 95.7 The Game, Wiggins won't miss the game, but will be on a minutes restriction as he and the team look to keep their season alive.

The news is frustrating for the Golden State Warriors and their fans as many have pointed out that Wiggins has done a great job guarding LeBron James. In his absence, there seems to be two different possibilities, either Jonathan Kuminga gets more minutes, or Anthony Lamb winds up playing more minutes.

If the Warriors manage to stave off elimination, Wiggins' costal cartilage fracture could be a big storyline going forward in the Playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins injury sustained in Game 5 on Wednesday

While the Golden State Warriors were able to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday, the injury sustained to Andrew Wiggins is a major blow to the team. Initially, there was speculation that Wiggins could be sidelined for a long period of time.

So far, there has been no clear-cut footage of how the injury occurred during Game 5. After the game, Steve Kerr sang Wiggins’ praises to media members, calling it the best game since his return.

“This was the best game Wiggs has played since he’s been back over the last three weeks now. Just the way he attacked, the way he got to the rim, that’s another dimension to our attack. I thought the last couple of games, we didn’t get to the line a ton and we settled for a lot of stuff and I thought Wiggs did a good job of really being aggressive.”

Unfortunately for the team, Wiggins had just recently returned to form after stepping away from the team for a considerable amount of time while he dealt with matters in his personal life. At the time, there were concerns that Wiggins wouldn’t return to the team this season. Despite that, the team continued to throw their support behind the Canadian standout, with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both offering words of encouragement.

Throughout Wiggins’ hiatus, the team maintained that some things are bigger than basketball. After returning to the floor and helping the team pick up a much-needed first round win, Andrew Wiggins injury could spell disaster for the Warriors. Game 6 tips off on Friday evening in LA, where LeBron James will look to send his longtime rivals packing.

