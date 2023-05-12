Andrew Wiggins lauded on social media following Golden State Warriors' Game 5 win vs LA Lakers

It was a timely bounce-back performance from the Golden State Warriors with their playoff lives on the line. The Warriors started strong and finished strong. The LA Lakers got close at times, but could never maintain the small leads they managed.

The 38 points the Warriors scored in the second quarter, including a Steph Curry buzzer-beater, put them up by double figures going into the hal. They managed the game nicely from that point.

A lot of Golden State Warriors showed up on Wednesday night, with Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Gary Payton heavily involved in the win. But one player had a better night than the rest, and social media was quick to give Andrew Wiggins his flowers.

De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState



25 POINTS (10-18 FG)

7 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

+16



AGGRESSIVE WIGGS IS A SCARY SIGHT ANDREW WIGGINS TONIGHT:25 POINTS (10-18 FG)7 REBOUNDS5 ASSISTS+16AGGRESSIVE WIGGS IS A SCARY SIGHT ANDREW WIGGINS TONIGHT:25 POINTS (10-18 FG)7 REBOUNDS5 ASSISTS+16AGGRESSIVE WIGGS IS A SCARY SIGHT 😈 https://t.co/cxJA2Z5xEX

Chef Curry @baby_face_goat Thank you draymond

Thank you Wiggins



We needed y’all big time Thank you draymondThank you Wiggins We needed y’all big time https://t.co/pyo6apORV6

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Andrew Wiggins was the X factor tonight with 25 points. You know who mostly was supposed to guarding him. Andrew Wiggins was the X factor tonight with 25 points. You know who mostly was supposed to guarding him.

sam samolians @SamoliansSam 🏾



showing out at the chase center in San Francisco, California tonight..

Andrew Wiggins...showing out at the chase center in San Francisco, California tonight.. Andrew Wiggins... 🔥🔥💪🏾showing out at the chase center in San Francisco, California tonight..https://t.co/cllKBtwVKg

jose ☔️ @KlayForTrey



25 points

7 rebounds

5 assists

56/40/100 shooting splits



2-way Wiggins is here. Andrew Wiggins tonight:25 points7 rebounds5 assists56/40/100 shooting splits2-way Wiggins is here. Andrew Wiggins tonight:25 points7 rebounds5 assists56/40/100 shooting splits2-way Wiggins is here. 🔥 https://t.co/DeA2DdhDD0

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Have yourself a game, Andrew Wiggins Have yourself a game, Andrew Wiggins https://t.co/voUA2IvUON

👑EdwardsKING👑 @wolvesnotback draymond and wiggins tonight draymond and wiggins tonight https://t.co/t1pa0GYThI

Dr. Andre @OnBallSteph



Steph B+

Klay C

GPII A-

Wiggins A+

Dray A+



Poole A

Moody A

Loon A+



1st half MVP: Draymond Green 1st half grades:Steph B+Klay CGPII A-Wiggins A+Dray A+Poole AMoody ALoon A+1st half MVP: Draymond Green 1st half grades:Steph B+Klay CGPII A-Wiggins A+Dray A+Poole AMoody ALoon A+1st half MVP: Draymond Green 🏆

Wiggins finished the night with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 35 minutes. Wiggins shot better than Klay and Steph on field goals and he also beat the duo in three-point shooting, drilling two of his five three-pointers. Wiggins had a steal in the game for good measure too.

Potential sense of irony going into Game 6 (and maybe 7) of Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

No Golden State Warriors fan or player will ever be able to forget about what happened in the 2016 finals.

The Cleveland Cavs were able to tie the series at 3-3 after two straight wins and closed the series out in dramatic fashion. Curry recruited Kevin Durant and the Warriors were dominant beyond belief.

Lebron James and the Lakers had the 3-1 lead going into Wednesday, but paranoia is going to start kicking in now. There have been only 13 3-1 comebacks in the NBA playoffs' long history, but one of those involves these two teams.

With question marks around the status of Anthony Davis, the Lakers players will not be sleeping easily. There is a growing feeling that we will be looking at a seventh game, which could be one for the ages.

