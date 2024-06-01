Anfernee Simons' girlfriend Aaleeyah Petty draws reactions from Ana Montana and Mandana Bolourchi with "cutest" baby photos

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons' girlfriend, Aaleeyah Petty, recently shared some photos of her kids, Brenton and Ace. Petty took to Instagram to share a post featuring multiple snaps of the pair in gray sweatsuits and smiling at the camera.

"Them boys 🤍," Petty captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, and Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, commented on the post too.

"Cutest boys 🙏🏾💕," Montana commented.

"😍😍" Bolourchi commented.

Montana and Bolourchi react to Aaleeyah Petty's IG

While Aaleeyah Petty had her first child, Brenton, with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in Feb. 2019. She welcomed her second child, Ace Simons with Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in Feb. 2024. Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast with over 1.3 million followers on the platform, and her content is mostly about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Aaleeyah Petty and Anfernee Simons' pregnancy

After over a month of welcoming her son with Anfernee Simons on Feb. 11, Aaleeyah Petty shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and the Blazers' guard with their newborn son, Ace, to announce the arrival of her second child. It was also the first time Petty shared photos of Simons' face on her account.

"Blessed x2," Petty captioned.

Prior to the post, Petty did not reveal Simons as the father except for cryptic messages in posts she shared regarding her pregnancy. Petty previously shared photos of her baby shower in October which did not directly reveal Anfernee Simons.

Instead, the model uploaded photos of her with her baby bump and her first son, Brenton. She also shared a photo that featured Simons' hand on her baby bump but did not reveal his face, which left the post open-ended. However, Simons' arm tattoo was visible in the photo taken at the baby shower sign that read, "Welcoming Baby Simons."

Ace Simons was born ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend, with Aaleeyah Petty taking to Instagram to make the announcement on her story. Petty posted a mirror selfie of her rocking a bodycon jumpsuit and captioned it with the news.

"Had a baby last weekend," Petty captioned.

Apart from being linked to Anfernee Simons and Brandon Ingram, Petty was also reportedly involved with other NBA stars like Quincy Cortez Miller, Tristan Thompson and Cameron Payne, as well as rappers Future and Rich the Kid.