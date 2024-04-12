Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on 9x All-Star's status against Memphis Grizzlies (April 12)

The LA Lakers have listed their nine-time All-Star center, Anthony Davis, as probable for the road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for the fourth and final matchup of their season series.

The update indicates that Anthony Davis is showing positive signs of improvement after sitting out Wednesday's 134-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors due to experiencing a headache and nausea.

As a pivotal figure for the Lakers' playoff aspirations, the star big man's health remains paramount, prompting LA to exercise caution, especially with only two games remaining in the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Davis' recent performances underscore his importance to the team. He is averaging 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game in 74 games.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis suffered an eye injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was quickly ruled out after leaving the court for further evaluation in the locker room.

The injury occurred when Davis appeared to take a blow near his left eye, an area that had previously suffered bruising in a separate incident, as reported by Dave McMenamin.

Despite having four points, four rebounds and three assists, Davis was forced to leave the court. This happened after he attempted a putback dunk with less than 24 seconds left in the first quarter and accidentally hit his face in the process.

Playing through discomfort, the 31-year-old persevered through the remainder of the quarter before promptly heading to the locker room.

In a separate incident, Anthony Davis, who played a personal best of 52 minutes this season in the double-overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly sprained his left knee after hyperextending it.

In the early stages of the fourth period, Davis was seen on the sidelines with the Lakers' medical staff assessing his knee. Initially listed as questionable for the second night of the back-to-back, the nine-time All-Star was later re-evaluated and ruled out of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Western Conference showdown between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Spectrum Sports Net for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, providing fans with a one-week free trial of NBA TV, which can be purchased as a subscription.